GBLT Corp. Receives Follow on Order From Recently Added Retailer

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a major European retailer has added a follow-on order for an additional 25,000 FFP2 masks. As previously announced on December 2nd, 2020 the retailer had made its first order Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) of 25,000 FFP2 masks and have now gone on to add this second order as a follow-on. The German retailer has 222 physical stores throughout Germany with these masks being the first listed product with the retailer.

"Our branding strategy has proven to be highly effective throughout Europe as we continue to see growing demand for the Dr. Senst brand of PPE solutions," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "Our well-established supply-chain and distribution network allows us to quickly match the demand from retailers seeking to stock shelves with our products with no delay or concern about not being able to fulfill orders. These orders are a testament to the many years of established and trusted relationships we have built with some of the largest retailers across Europe and their trust in GBLT by continuing to use us as listed vendor and re-ordering our solutions."

FFP2 masks are considered professional and medical grade masks compared to the FFP1 masks that are more commonly found throughout European regions. FFP2 have filter capacity of approximately 94%, comparable to the North American standard masks of N95 that offer filter capacity of 95%, relative to FFP1 masks that have an 80% filter capacity.

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE GBLT Corp.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]