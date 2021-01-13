GBLT Corp. Receives €195,000 in PPE Orders From German Retailers and Announces Launch of Online Strategy for Mobile Energy

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received orders of €195,000 in Dr. Senst branded FFP2 masks from two major German retailers. GBLT had previously been delivering masks to both retailers, with one previously referenced in news releases issued December 2nd, 2020 and December 10th, 2020. The second order, included in the €195,000 figure, comes from an existing retailer customer that had previously been ordering standard masks, and is now upgrading to FFP2 masks.

"With new regulations signifying the importance of FFP2 masks, retailers are increasing their demand for our Dr. Senst brand as they anticipate a high consumer demand for 2021," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "As a listed product, we are able to quickly meet demand for products as they come in and ensure that our retail clients have shelves stocked as needed. As the COVID-19 crisis carries on, we anticipate high demand for our line of personal protective equipment throughout 2021 and well into the future as these items become part of the household shopping cart."

FFP2 masks are considered professional and medical grade masks compared to the FFP1 masks that are more commonly found throughout European regions. FFP2 masks are considered better for self-protection against airborne viruses compared to FFP1 which only limit the spread of an iillness.

The Company is also pleased to announced that it has expanded its mobile energy business to include online sales with some of Europe's largest online distributers. The management believes that this online strategy will yield promising results going forward.

Dr. Senst continued, "While we are in the early stages of our online strategy, the GBLT team is pleased to finally be able to offer some of our Kodak-branded products via online channels. Historically, we have been focused on physical retail locations, however with the proliferation of e-commerce, we view this as an exciting new strategy for delivering products to consumers throughout the world."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

