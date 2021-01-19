GBLT Corp. Receives €1.4m Order for Thermometers from One of Europe's Largest Retailer

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an order of €1.4m for Dr. Senst branded thermometers from one of Europe's largest retailer chains. GBLT anticipates delivering this order in late Q1'21 and into early Q2'21. This is the Company's third order for thermometers from this major retailer, with GBLT now having received a total of €2.8m in thermometer orders from this client.

This third order will see Dr. Senst branded thermometers delivered to European countries that had not been previously carrying the Dr. Senst brand. This continues a planned expansion by the retailer of Dr. Senst Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") into stores throughout Europe for their chain of stores. The Company anticipates additional orders throughout the remainder of this year as well as continued delivery of FFP2 masks.

"We are very pleased to see continued growth in orders from one of the Europe's largest retailers as we further establish our Dr. Senst brand in Europe," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT Corp. "Our branding strategy around our products have proven to be highly effective in building loyalty among consumers, which continues to translate into larger contracts with some of Europe's largest retailers."

Dr. Senst continued, "We are still in the very early stages of this relationship and as we continue to grow our brand with consumers, we anticipate additional orders to match this demand. As well, while we are currently delivering both masks and thermometers to this client, as we continue to launch new product lines including our previously disclosed brand of disinfectant products, we expect to see more orders from both this retailer and many more throughout Europe."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE GBLT Corp.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected], Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]