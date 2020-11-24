GBLT Corp. Expands Relationship with One of Europe's Largest Drug-Store Retailers to Offer PPE

TORONTO, ON and DUEREN, Germany, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has delivered an order of 50,000 FFP2 masks to an existing drug-store client. This is the second new product line that GBLT has introduced to the retailer in 2020, with the first order of flash media cards as announced on October 21st, 2020.

FFP2 masks are considered professional and medical grade masks compared to the FFP1 masks that are more commonly found throughout European regions. FFP2 have filter capacity of approximately 94%, comparable to the North American standard masks of N95 that offer filter capacity of 95%, relative to FFP1 masks that have an 80% filter capacity.

"As we are now a listed supplier for this large drug-store chain based out of Germany, we are able to quickly fill orders for a host of different products that consumers require, in this case high-grade FFP2 masks," said Dr. Thilo Senst, Founder and CEO of GBLT Corporation. "Our developing relationship with this drug-store is a prime example of why GBLT is so valuable to its clients and why we are able to win. As we prove that we can meet demand in a timely and flawless manner, we quickly move to being a listed vendor, leading to subsequent orders for a multitude of products we offer. Whether it be mobile energy, battery or now PPE solutions, GBLT has become a trusted source of product for retailers."

As regions within North America and Europe enter second waves of lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers, particularly essential workers, require the highest quality masks in order to limit their exposure to the virus.

Dr. Senst continued, "While there is an immediate need for masks resulting from second wave of lockdowns, our view is that demand for masks and other PPE will continue growing in to regular household items. In doing so, we expect Dr. Senst brand of products to become a trusted source of safety for families throughout Europe and inevitably North America, while also ensuring that our retail partners are able to stock shelves to meet this demand."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE GBLT Corp.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]