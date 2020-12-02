GBLT Corp. Adds New Major Retailer to Growing Client List

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has added a major European retailer as its latest client purchasing Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE"). The German retailer has 222 physical stores throughout Germany and has placed an order for 25,000 FFP2. This is GBLT's first listed product with the retailer and as a listed vendor, the retailer is able to quickly add further GBLT products to shelves as they see fit including mobile energy and battery solutions.

FFP2 masks are considered professional and medical grade masks compared to the FFP1 masks that are more commonly found throughout European regions. FFP2 have filter capacity of approximately 94%, comparable to the North American standard masks of N95 that offer filter capacity of 95%, relative to FFP1 masks that have an 80% filter capacity.

"We are pleased to add another large retailer to our network as the Dr. Senst brand of PPE continues to grow in popularity throughout Germany and the rest of Europe," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "While this is the initial order for masks, it is a prime example of our typical sales model once we get a listing number in a retailer. With this now in place, this large retailer has access to all of our products from PPE to battery and mobile energy storage products. We look forward to developing this relationship and becoming a trusted partner going forward."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO