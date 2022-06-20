GBLT Continues to Receive Orders from one of the Largest Drugstore Chain in Europe

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured an order for their private label battery for €4.0 million Euros ($5.4 million CAD)* with one of the largest drugstore retailers in Europe with over 3,000 locations globally.

"We have adjusted all the pricing for the private label battery business to accommodate the current increase in costs," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT "Despite the significant increase in our pricing, we were able to secure a multi-million dollar order from one of the largest drugstore retailers in Europe. This retailer is one of our largest customers and has been a sticky recurring source of business for years. The quality of our products speak for itself as the demand for our private label business is unfazed by the increases in our pricing to accommodate the ongoing market volatility and inflation."

*Source https://www.bankofcanada.ca/rates/exchange/daily-exchange-rates/ (1.345 CAD/EU Rate as of 2022-06-10)

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]