GBLT Continues Growth in Retailers with Additional $600,000 New Dr. Senst Order

- GBLT continues momentum with one of Europe's largest retailers -

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an order for €422,000 (CDN $600,000) for a range of Dr. Senst branded consumer medical products from one of Europe's largest retailers, with over €65 billion in revenue. The order is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2022.

This most recent order highlights GBLT continued growth within Europe's largest retailers and the rapid adoption of the Company's Dr. Sent branded products. Furthermore, it highlights GBLT's successful ability to develop an expansive line of products that are well-recognized and preferred by consumers throughout Europe.

"We are pleased to see continued growth in the early parts of 2022 and with existing orders in place and visibility of orders we expect this year, we are well on our way to deliver a record breaking year," said Dr. Thilo Senst, Founder and CEO. "Europe's largest retailers are looking towards us to stock shelves in spite of global supply chain disruptions and we have confidently been able to do so thus far. Our orders continue to grow and we are very excited that this high margin business has shown resilience and success to date."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

