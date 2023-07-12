GBLT Commences Expansion into Africa and Middle East by Establishing Regional Sale Operations

TORONTO and DUREN, Germany, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce expansion of the Dr. Senst personal healthcare products into the Middle Eastern and African markets and the establishment of regional sales operations.

"We are excited to continue scaling our business globally by expanding our Dr. Senst personal healthcare product lines into the Middle East and African regions by utilizing our existing relationships as well as establishing new regional sales operations," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "Our Agfaphoto branded battery products have had established long standing relationships with distributors in these regions and we are working to introduce and expand our personal healthcare product line through the same and additional channels. In addition to utilizing our existing relationships, we have also bolstered our sales efforts by retaining Jacque Van Zyl, a local sales manager out of Dubai, to run the regional operations and utilize his extensive network in Africa and the Middle East to further support our global expansion initiatives. These critical steps are all part of the core GBLT corporate strategy of expanding our product reach outside the EU markets and we look forward to utilizing both our existing relationships and Jacques's network to further scale and grow our operations globally."

Dr. Senst continued, "We continue to target expanding our high-margin product lines into opportunistic markets where the demand for our specific products would maximize our bottom-line profits. We see a gap for high quality healthcare products in the Middle East and African markets and we are strategically expanding into these markets and utilizing the most effective verticals to ensure our success as we continue to expand our operations globally."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

