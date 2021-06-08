GBLT Announces USD $3.3 million Private Label Battery Contract

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an order for USD $3.3m for private label batteries, deliverable in 2021, from one of the five largest drug store chains (the "Client") in the world. GBLT had previously been supplying this Client with mobile energy solutions and today's announcement marks the addition of a new line of battery solutions.

"We continue to work alongside our global retailer clients to deliver solutions that are directly sought out by their own customers," said Dr. Thilo Senst, Founder and CEO of GBLT Corp. "Retailers are actively seeking to meet this demand and work directly with GBLT to develop and deliver these new products into the hands of clients. As a trusted vendor to these companies, we are able to ensure not only timely delivery of products to shelves but also the highest quality."

Dr. Senst continued, "With these relationships in place, not just in Europe but globally, we are seeing tremendous growth in demand for all of our product verticals. We have just scratched the surface of our potential with our client base and believe we will see continued growth in demand over the coming months and years."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, battery and personal protection equipment to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for Kodak mobile storage systems and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's personal protection equipment is primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand, which is owned and operated by GBT GmbH.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

