GBLT Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Year over Year Revenue up 74%, EBITDA up 46% and Adjusted EBITDA up 35% -

TORONTO and DUREN, Germany, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30th, 2022.

"We continue to focus on our business through expanding our market share and focusing on growing revenue and bottom line margins," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "We have been and continue to grow our product line presence and with the momentum we are currently experiencing, we are confident in finishing the year very strong. We will continue to drive this momentum as the abundance of demand for our products and solutions continues to grow and we are working diligently to capitalize on the opportunity, especially for our high margin Dr. Senst Healthcare and our renewable energy solutions that will drive GBLT's bottom line growth for the foreseeable future."

Three months ended September 30, 2022, comparted to the three months ended September 30, 2021

Revenue for the three-month period ended September 30 th , 2022, increased by 74% to €13.65 million ( $18.84 million CAD) compared to €7.84 million ( $10.81 million CAD) for the same period in 2021. The increase in revenue was due to increase in customer demand, addition of new customer orders and the expansion into solar products and more flexibility on overall pricing for all the products.

Nine months ended September 30, 2022, comparted to the nine months ended September 30 2021

Revenue for the first 9 months of 2022 increased by 37% to €31.8 million ( $43.9 million CAD) compared to €23.2 million ( $32.0 million CAD) in 2021. The increase in revenue is due to increase in customer demands, new customer orders and the expansion of the solar product line.

Gross profit for the first nine months increased 49% to €3.33 million ( $4.60 million CAD) compared to €2.23 million ( $3.08 million CAD) in 2021.

EBITDA

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income for the Period € 21,166 € 37,833 € 782,438 € 504,794 Depreciation

20,792

22,365

61,947

44,573 Interest and financing fees

80,778

24,141

256,290

101,378 EBITDA

122,736

84,339

1,100,675

650,745 Bad debt expense

49,956

29,303

159,810

127,980 Currency exchange gain (loss)

34,529

39,808

(17,257)

35,376 Share based payments

-

-

-

5,137 Adjusted EBITDA € 207,221 € 153,450 € 1,243,228 € 819,238

EBITDA (CAD)

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income for the Period $ 29,209 $ 52,210 $ 1,079,764 $ 696,616 Depreciation

28,693

30,864

85,487

61,511 Interest and financing fees

111,474

33,315

353,680

139,902 EBITDA

169,376

116,388

1,518,932

898,028 Bad debt expense

68,939

40,438

220,538

176,612 Currency exchange gain (loss)

47,650

54,935

(23,815)

48,819 Share based payments

-





-

7,089 Adjusted EBITDA $ 285,965 $ 211,761 $ 1,715,655 $ 1,130,548

Source: Bank of Canada Exchange Rate at 2022-11-18 rate of €1.38 per $1.00 CAD

https://www.bankofcanada.ca/rates/exchange/daily-exchange-rates/



About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]