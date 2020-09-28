GBLT Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) (OTCQB: GBLTF) (FSE: 4G9) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its second quarter financial results for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2020.

"We are very pleased with our financial results this quarter as our mobile energy business continues to grow while our personal protective equipment business has quickly become an exciting new growth driver for GBLT," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT Corporation. "Our Dr. Senst brand of PPE is already being sold amongst retailers and distributers throughout Europe while we are also beginning to see initial orders in North America. We believe this is an enormous opportunity for us as a new revenue stream that is able to increase our gross margin base as evident in this quarter's numbers. As well, we achieved a strong level of profitability and we believe this will be sustained over the coming quarters as we continue with several new product lines from both the PPE segment of our business and with mobile energy storage."

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was €7.1 million compared to €5.0 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 41%. Revenue for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 was €9.8 million compared to €8.3 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 18%.

EBITDA

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net Income (Loss) for the Period € 616,108 € (40,631) € 370,652 € (45,265) Currency exchange loss (gain)

(14,015)

9,126

8,545

32,946 Change in fair value of derivative

-

10,298

-

14,555 Depreciation

10,773

4,132

22,485

8,264 Financing fees

25,223

28,500

53,783

69,472 Interest and bank charges

7,560

20,716

20,927

52,838 Adjusted EBITDA € 645,649 € 32,141 € 476,392 € 132,810

About GBLT:

GBLT, indirectly through its operating company, GBT GmbH, is a diversified lighting and battery company and the official licensee for Polaroid light products (LED and all other lighting technology including retail and projects), Polaroid energy storage systems (mobile and fixed systems), and AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products (such as batteries).

GBT is focused on capitalizing on the current global trends in the rapidly growing energy storage and lighting sectors through the branding, sale and distribution of electronic products, including some under private labels, for residential and commercial markets. Through its licensing and branding partnership with Polaroid for lighting and mobile energy storage products, GBT has an immediate focus on launching its line of energy storage products in Europe, North America and internationally. GBT is also pursuing various large global commercial lighting projects.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]