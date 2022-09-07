GBLT Announces Global Expansion of Its Dr. Senst Healthcare Products

TORONTO and DUREN, Germany, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. ( TSXV: GBLT) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its Dr. Senst product line. GBLT continues to globalize its personal healthcare brand and gain additional retail shelf presence. Dr. Senst will introduce 11 new products ranging from light therapy lamps to nasal aspirators covering a wide variety of personal healthcare needs ranging from mental health to physical pain relief.

"We are pleased with the continued growth of our Dr. Senst personal healthcare product line and remain focused on scaling the brand globally," said Dr. Senst, CEO of GBLT. "The increased awareness for personal healthcare due to the aging society and lessons from the recent health pandemic has created increased demand for our personal healthcare products for the upcoming fall season. Dr. Senst personal healthcare products are a high margin, highly scalable business line that continue to experience a strong pipeline of orders from global retailers. We have also increased our managerial staff to oversee the global expansion of the personal healthcare products and capitalize on the increased shelf presence. We are confident our global expansion strategy will establish the brand recognition that matches the quality of Dr. Senst personal healthcare products."

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward - Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE GBLT Corp.

For further information: GBLT Corp.,Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]