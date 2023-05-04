GBLT Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Year over Year Revenue up 27%, Gross Profits up 58% and EBITDA up 1724% -

TORONTO and DUREN, Germany, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31st, 2022.

"We are pleased with the ongoing progress we made this past year in scaling and focusing on our higher margin products which have led to an all-time record turnover driven by our wide range of healthcare and Afgaphoto products," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "We have now established the right foundation to continue growing our bottom line profits this year as we scale up our product lines that are in such high demand today. Our healthcare and our Afgaphoto products continue to experience demand from our large retail partners, and we are also excited to grow our solar business as we start offering full vertical services from supplying and installing solar systems to end users and other solar panel providers this year. Combined with the clean energy initiatives imposed by the government and the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine/Russia conflict, our solar energy business has been experiencing an abundance of demand which we are working diligently to capitalize on for our financial results in 2023. We look forward to 2023 as we continue to grow our bottom line profits through our highly scalable, high margin products."

Three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022

Revenue for the three-month period ended December 31st, 2022, remained the same at €7.96 million ($11.94 million CAD) compared to €7.96 million ($11.94 million CAD) for the same period in 2021.

Gross margin for the three-month period ended December 31st, 2022, was 8.6% compared to 3.9% for the same period in 2021. The increase in gross margin is due to GBLT's strategic focus towards scaling its higher margin products.

Gross profit for the three-month period ended December 31st, 2022, increased by 118% to €0.68 million ($1.02 million CAD) compared to €0.31 million ($0.47 million CAD) for the same period in 2021.

Operating expenses for the three-month ended December 31st, 2022, was €1.32 million ($1.98 million CAD) compared to €0.99 million ($1.49 million CAD) in the same period last year.

Net income (loss) for the three-month period ended December 31st, 2022, was €(615,305) ($0.9 million CAD) compared to €(703,239) ($1.05 million CAD) in the same period in 2021.

EBITDA for the three-month period ended December 31st, 2022, was €(0.50) million ($(0.77) million CAD) compared to €(0.62) million ($(0.93) million CAD) for the same period in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended December 31st, 2022, was €(0.51) million ($0.77 million CAD) compared to €(0.15) million ($0.21 million CAD) for the same period in 2021.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2021

Revenue for the fiscal year 2022 increased by 27.6% to €39.7 million ($59.6 million CAD) compared to €31.1 million ($46.7 million CAD) in 2021. The increase in revenue was due increase in customer demand, addition of new customers and orders, and the expansion into solar products through the acquisition of the solar panel business (Getec), as well as more flexibility on pricing.

Gross margin for tor the fiscal year 2022 improved to 10.0% compared 8.0% for the same period in 2021. The increase is due to the continued focus on pricing flexibility and higher margin products.

Gross profit for the fiscal year 2022 increased 58% to €4.01 million ($6.02 million CAD) compared to €2.54 million ($3.82 million CAD) in 2021.

Operating expenses for the fiscal year 2022 was €3.86 million ($5.8 million CAD) compared €2.72 million ($4.08 million CAD) in 2021.

Net Income (loss) for the fiscal year 2022 increased by 196% to €0.17 million ($0.25 million CAD) compared to €(0.17) million ($0.26 million CAD) in 2021.

EBITDA for the fiscal year 2022 increased by 1724% to €0.59 million ($0.89 million CAD) compared to €0.03 million ($0.05 million CAD) in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2022 increased by 9% to €0.73 million ($1.10 million CAD) compared to €0.67 million ($1.01 million CAD) in 2021.

EBITDA

Three months ended December 31,

Fiscal Year



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income for the

Period/Year € -615,302 € -678,569 € 167,136 € -173,775 Depreciation

44,284

5,634

106,231

50,207 Interest and financing fees

66,614

54,746

322,904

156,124 EBITDA

-504,404

-618,189

596,271

32,556 Bad debt expense

199,793

291,390

359,603

419,370 Currency exchange gain (loss)

-205,780

65,276

-223,037

100,652 Share based payments





113433

-

118,570 Adjusted EBITDA € -510,391 € -148,090 € 732,837 € 671,148



































EBITDA (CAD)

Three months ended December 31,

Fiscal Year



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income for the

Period/Year $ -922,953 $ -1,017,854 $ 250,704 $ -260,663 Depreciation

66,426

8,451

159,347

75,311 Interest and financing fees

99,921

82,119

484,356

234,186 EBITDA

-756,606

-927,284

894,407

48,834 Bad debt expense

299,690

437,085

539,405

629,055 Currency exchange gain (loss)

-308,670

97,914

-334,556

150,978 Share based payments





170149.5





177855 Adjusted EBITDA $ -765,587 $ -222,135 $ 1,099,256 $ 1,006,722

Source: Bank of Canada Exchange Rate at 2023-04-28 rate of €1.5 per $1.00 CAD

https://www.bankofcanada.ca/rates/exchange/daily-exchange-rates/

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

