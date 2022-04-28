GBLT Announces Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

- Revenue up +30% year-over-year -

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results for the three and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

"Despite the global macroeconomic challenges in 2021, we have been fortunate enough to increase our revenue by over 30% year over year," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "The pandemic continued to create supply chain issues which increased logistic costs throughout the year, combined with the set pricing in our legacy contracts, the margins for the year have experienced a slight setback. Fortunately, our contracts going forward have been adjusted for the increased logistics costs and we have switched the freight for the Dr. Senst personal healthcare products from air to shipping containers, growing the margin further in an already high margin product line."

Dr. Senst continued, "In 2022, we continue to focus on our high margin Dr. Senst Personal Healthcare Products and our newly acquired solar energy business. Germany currently faces the largest energy prices in Europe, combined with the government initiative to make energy efficient buildings mandatory, there is an overwhelming demand in solar panel for both residential and commercial buildings. We are one of few tailor made full turnkey solar solution providers in Germany and we plan to ramp up the solar panel business by increasing our inventory and managing quality specialized labor to address and capitalize on the increased renewable demand we continue to experience. With the logistics challenges faced previously in our rear view, we are excited to not only experience continued growth, but also seeing sign of significant improvement in our margins in 2022."

Revenue for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 , was €31.1 million ( $42.4M CAD) compared to €23.8 million ( $32.5M CAD) for the same period in 2020. The increase in sales can be attributed to the growing demand for Dr. Senst brand and mobile energy products. Revenue for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 , was €7.9 million ( $10.8M CAD) compared to €4.3 million ( $5.9M CAD) in the same period in 2020, an increase of 84%.

EBITDA











2021

2020 Net Income (Loss) for the Period € (173,775) € 527,478 Depreciation

50,207

52,036 Interest

156,124

101,709 EBITDA € 32,556 € 681,223 Bad debt expense

419,370

608,825 Currency exchange gain (loss)

100,652

(117,148) Share based payments

118,570

14,748 Adjusted EBITDA € 671,148 € 1,187,648

Source: Bank of Canada Exchange Rate at 2022-04-26 rate of €1.364 per $1.00 CAD

https://www.bankofcanada.ca/rates/exchange/daily-exchange-rates/

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

