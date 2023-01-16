GBLT Announces Expansion of Existing Order with an International Retailer for a Total Value of Over $3.5 Million

TORONTO and DUREN, Germany, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. (TSXV: GBLT) ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a major International Retailer has increased its order with GBLT for the third time this year for the 2023 pipeline. The order is an addition to the already standing €1,644,385 (~$2.36 million CAD) for the Company Dr. Senst consumer healthcare line and will add another €843,071 (~$1.21 million CAD) to a cumulative order of €2,487,456 (~3.58 million CAD) for the year 2023.

"We are pleased that our product lines continue to be in high demand despite the economic uncertainty in Europe today," Said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT "Our Dr. Senst line of healthcare products have continued to gain significant traction among consumers looking for quality products for affordable prices. Over the years we've also have established very strong relationship with this international retailer and strongly believe that our product's quality and value will continue to be recognized by our partners and customers globally. We continue to focus on scaling our high margin products and expanding our customer reach in Europe and globally. We remain optimistic and bullish for 2023 based on our activities and traction we have experienced in the second half of 2022."

*Exchange rate 1.44 CAD/EURO (2023-01-11) as per https://www.bankofcanada.ca/rates/exchange/daily-exchange-rates/

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

Forward - Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement, the Company's ability to achieve sales, commercial or otherwise, from its products, and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE GBLT Corp.

For further information: GBLT Corp., Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO, Tel.: +49(0)2421-20856-0, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Virtus Advisory Group, Tel: 416-644-5081, Email: [email protected]