GB Sciences' Chief Science Officer Featured on the Cover of the Marijuana Business Magazine

In the October 2019 Issue of Marijuana Business Magazine, Dr. Andrea Small-Howard Explains Why GBS is Well Positioned in New Market Segments as the Medical Cannabis Industry Evolves

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is featured in the October 2019 edition of the Marijuana Business Magazine. This edition (https://mjbizmagazine.com/digital-issues/2019-09-Oct/) examines the evolution of the medical marijuana market to serve the unique needs of two distinct market segments; providing: (1) disease-targeted medicines requiring federal government-approvals and (2) the burgeoning wellness market. Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, GB Sciences' Chief Science Officer and Director, explains why GB Sciences is well-positioned to provide research-supported product formulations for both market segments.

"My hope is that there will be a stratification that serves both kinds of customers-serious medical patients and wellness patients. They're two very different but very real customer groups," explains Dr. Small-Howard, CSO and Director of GB Sciences. "Our research-driven approach to product development allows us to better serve both of these new market segments."

Despite the growth of adult use markets in the US, GB Sciences is one of several companies that sees the evolution of the medical marijuana industry as an exciting opportunity. Over the past five years, GB Sciences has focused on developing a rich network of research partners and associates within a dozen universities, hospitals, and product development companies in the US and internationally. Now GB Sciences is leveraging this network and their eight patent-pending product families to create science-driven products with complex formulations and novel delivery methods to better serve the therapeutic needs of both customer groups.

"We've always been heading towards the creation of both US FDA-approved and branded wellness products that are more complex formulations with a scientific mindset; for example, our cannabis-based formulation to treat Parkinson's that is now in animal trials," relates Dr. Small-Howard. "On the wellness side, we are convinced that novel delivery systems, such as oral thin films, will allow convenient and more efficacious dosing of cannabis compounds for customers who want the therapeutic benefits of these cannabis-based ingredients."

John Poss, CEO of GB Sciences, commenting on the article, explains another significant factor in wellness product lines: "Pharmaceuticals can take a decade or more to develop, but wellness products can help patients right now. For example, someone with Parkinson's Disease may be aided through a wellness product designed to support sleep, or someone with PTSD may be eased with a wellness product formulated to reduce anxiety. GB Sciences is committed to taking some of our products through the US FDA, but we don't want patients to continue to suffer while waiting for those products to be approved and available. Although our current patent applications cover formulations addressing over 60 medical conditions, we have identified three or four that are destined for the US FDA route, while many others will be developed for the health and wellness markets. These wellness products do not contain THC, which opens many distribution possibilities."

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

Contact Information

Corporate:

GB Sciences, Inc., 3550 West Teco Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89118

866-721-0297, or

Liz Bianco, Director of Publicity, liz@gbsciences.com

SOURCE GB Sciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://gbsciences.com

