Gayatri Sarkar, Founder and CEO of Advaita Capital, named as crown Patron for the Princess Grace Foundation

BOSTON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Advaita Capital, a growth venture capital firm specializing in deep tech and decarbonization investments, proudly announces its founder and CEO, Gayatri Sarkar, has been appointed as a crown patron for the prestigious Princess Grace Foundation of USA. Overseen by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco (Princess Grace's son), the Princess Grace Foundation-USA is dedicated to elevating artists of extraordinary promise in theater, dance, and film via game-changing grants.

This esteemed recognition highlights Ms. Sarkar's commitment to philanthropy, patronage, and her extraordinary achievements in business and finance. Gayatri Sarkar is joining the esteemed group of invite only crown patrons that includes private equity investor and billionaire John Paulson, private equity investor and secretary of the navy during the Reagan administration John Francis Lehman, director of "Crazy Rich Asians," Jon M. Chu, American socialite, philanthropist, and publishing heiress Anne Hearst McInerney, billionaire Lady Tina Green, director of Taveta, the majority owner of Taveta Investments Ltd, the parent company of the Arcadia Group, actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr. and few other world known dignitaries.

Ms. Sarkar stated, "It is truly an honor to join such an accomplished roster of patrons devoted to fostering creativity and excellence among emerging artists. I look forward to working closely with the foundation to expand its reach and impact among deserving talents."

Ms. Sarkar brings a wealth of experience and accomplishments as a crown Patron. Her expertise spans technology and finance industries, she began her technical career at Hewlett Packard, IBM, and subsequently at Goldman Sachs and later worked at Federal Reserve Bank managing US Treasury project assets in US military and US Navy. She is also a serial entrepreneur and founded two startups before. She was named Global Leader under 40 for her gender advocacy featuring institutional asset managers in venture capital investment through her She-VC podcast.

Advaita Capital is a growth venture capital firm, 100% women-POC-owned. Advaita Capital has a team of Harvard PhD, MIT PhD, Yale undergrad, Wharton engineers and former COOs of large asset management firms. By leveraging extensive industry knowledge, Advaita Capital invests $10-$50M+, supporting extreme outlier startups and visionary entrepreneurs. Investment areas encompass generative ai, semiconductors, robotics, energy storage, and large-scale decarbonization infrastructure. Among Advaita Capital's high-profile portfolio companies are Stripe, Epic Games, Cohere, and Neuralink, illustrating the firm's keen eye for innovation and transformative potential.

