Gay Lea Foods Launches IVANHOE NOTHING BUT 100% Real Cheese Snack, Perfect For Outdoor Enthusiasts and Those On-The-Go

The launch of IVANHOE NOTHING BUT in three amazing flavours – Cheddar, Smoked Gouda and Monterey Jack with Red Bell and Jalapeno Peppers – marks yet another example of how the Canadian dairy co-op is innovating after listening and learning from its customers.

"Our consumers told us that they are looking for convenient, better-for-you snacking options that not only taste great, but allow them to stay fuller longer to help sustain their busy lifestyles," says Monika Giasson, Product Manager, Gay Lea Foods. "Even more important for them right now, is a strong desire to support local, Canadian-made products. With NOTHING BUT we packaged up all of that knowledge and we are excited to launch our new crunchy, protein-packed, gluten-free dehydrated cheese snack that will keep them coming back for more. And what's more is that to celebrate our launch, we'll be getting outside and meeting adventurers across Ontario this summer to give them a taste of our new delicious snack. We can't wait for everyone to try it!"

Through research, the team at Gay Lea Foods established a brand essence routed in adventure. They found that enthusiasts are looking for products – like NOTHING BUT – that are Canadian, healthy and easy to take along with them. And, with Ontario adventure locations opening up for the summer, the timing for giving them a chance to try the new crunchy snack couldn't be better.

With that in mind, the brand created the NOTHING BUT Adventure Supply Co. activation that will bring a custom Ranger Station-style footprint to Ontario adventurers and offer them special supplies and samples of the product to help facilitate their adventure experience. The official kick-off begins with a free outdoor adventure workshop at Humber River for a group of unsuspecting community members hosted by tripping experts, The Trip Shed.

Deeply committed to making communities better, IVANHOE NOTHING BUT will also be making donations to The Boundless School, Project Canoe and Outward Bound Canada to help underserved youth experience the benefits of outdoor adventure.

NOTHING BUT will be launching national sampling, digital pre-roll and targeted out-of-home ads this summer and fall. Born from the product's "Adventure Fuel" positioning, each of the campaign's three 15-second spots features people who come alive doing a different outdoor activity they love, and this new snack is the fuel that enables them to immerse themselves in nothing but that moment.

Film and media was handled by Agency 59, Chalkboard Marketing handled the activation and Purpose Ink managed public relations for the program.

Gay Lea Foods is a leading Canadian food co-operative. From the moment its milk is Born on the Farm, until its products reach the table, its farmers, members and employees work to meet customers' needs while also contributing to the sustainable development of communities and ensuring that Gay Lea Foods is well positioned to lead as a thriving and innovative Canadian food business. Visit www.gaylea.com to learn more.

