Gaviota Hotels' Major Resort Destinations Remain Operational Following Hurricane Melissa

Northern Resort Properties Fully Operational; Eastern Properties to Resume Operations Within 5 Days

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Gaviota Hotels, Cuba's premier hospitality group operating over 30,000 rooms nationwide, announced today that its major resort destinations in Varadero, Cayo Coco, and Cayo Santa María remain fully operational following Hurricane Melissa, with recovery efforts underway at eastern properties.

"The safety and comfort of our guests remain our highest priority," said a Gaviota Hotels spokesperson. "Our major resort properties in northern Cuba continue operating normally. In alignment with the Cuba Tourist Board's assessment, hotel infrastructure damage is not significant, and operations in affected areas are expected to resume within their stated timeframe."

Official Update from Cuba Tourist Board

The Cuba Tourist Board confirmed recovery efforts are progressing well. According to Gihana Galindo, Director of the Cuba Tourist Board, "Cuba demonstrates once again its capability in managing major meteorological events, with no loss of human life reported thanks to preparation, organization, discipline, solidarity and unity."

The Tourist Board reports:

Hotel infrastructure presents no significant damage

Frank País International Airport in Holguín is fully operational

Tourist operations in Holguín are estimated to resume within 5 days

Destinations including Jardines del Rey, Varadero, Cayo Santa María, Cayo Largo del Sur, Cienfuegos, Trinidad, and Havana continue operating normally

"We recommend clients contact their travel agent or airline about cancellation policies, although we suggest enjoying vacations in other tourist destinations where operations continue normally," stated the Tourist Board.

Key Operational Updates:

Backup power generators maintaining operations where needed

Swift recovery underway at affected eastern properties

Airport transfers operating normally at unaffected destinations

Alternative accommodations available for affected bookings

Operations resumption following Tourist Board timeline

Gaviota Hotels' emergency response teams worked closely with local authorities throughout the event. The company is facilitating smooth transitions for travellers with bookings at temporarily affected properties.

Travel Advisory

Canadian travellers with existing reservations at Gaviota properties can proceed with confidence. Pre-arranged airport transfers will proceed as booked at operational destinations. Guests with questions should contact their travel advisor or tour operator.

About Gaviota Hotels

Grupo de Turismo Gaviota S.A., founded in 1988, is Cuba's largest tourism enterprise operating more than 30,000 rooms throughout the island. With over 35 years of leadership in Cuban tourism, Gaviota's portfolio includes beachfront resorts in Varadero, Holguín, Villa Clara Cays and Jardines del Rey, plus properties in iconic cities including Havana, Baracoa and Santiago de Cuba. The group operates hotels across 3, 4 and 5-star categories with ten international partners including Iberostar, Meliá, and Kempinski. Beyond accommodations, Gaviota offers comprehensive tourism services including travel agencies, transportation, and marinas, serving hundreds of thousands of Canadian travellers annually.

SOURCE Gaviota Hotels

Media Contact: Hassan Chaudry, Phone: 647-724-0125, Email: [email protected]