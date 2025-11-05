Gatta Homes Designs Princess Margaret Lottery Grand Prize Home in Oakville

Tickets for the Princess Margaret Lottery , Canada's largest lottery supporting life-saving cancer research and discovery are available now.

Each year, the Princess Margaret Home Lottery awards one multi-million-dollar Grand Prize Show home to a lucky winner. This year, the lottery has entrusted the Gatta's with the design and build, a role fulfilled by some of Canada's most prestigious designers and builders, placing them among the youngest to take the reins on a Premier Prize Show Home. Founded by their father, Kekoo Gatta, in 1989, Gatta Homes has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and personalized service. For the first time in the lottery's history, the Grand Prize Show home is being designed and built entirely by a team from outside the region, marking a milestone for both the Gatta's and Oakville's luxury housing scene.

"Designing this home was a deeply personal journey," said Syrina Gatta. "Following in our father's footsteps, we wanted to bring his legacy of craftsmanship and dedication to Oakville while creating something that reflects modern Canadian design. Working alongside my brother made it even more special."

The modern Georgian–style show home blends elegance with innovation, featuring signature millwork, refined finishes, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Highlights include:

Soaring 21-foot great room

Chef-inspired kitchen with hidden butler's bar and bistro shelving

Retreat-like primary suite with curved panel wall and double-sided fireplace

Lower-level entertainment space with bar, wine cellar, gym, and spa bathroom with sauna

Practical touches: elevator, secondary laundry, and mudroom with dog wash

"This is more than just a show home," added Cyrus Gatta. "It represents the next chapter for Gatta Homes, expanding from Niagara into Oakville while showing what the next generation of Canadian design looks like."

The Grand Prize Show home is now open to the public every weekend, offering visitors a rare opportunity to explore one of Ontario's most luxurious homes while supporting life-saving cancer research. High-resolution photos and media interviews with the designers are available upon request.

Gatta Homes is a full-service, family-run luxury custom home builder and design firm based in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. Founded by Kekoo Gatta in 1989, the firm is renowned for craftsmanship, innovative design, and personalized service. Today, siblings Syrina and Cyrus Gatta continue the legacy, creating homes that reflect each client's unique vision. With a growing presence in Oakville and the Greater Toronto Area, the firm is setting a new standard for luxury residential design. Learn more at gattahomes.com or follow @gattahomes on Instagram.

