Gatos Silver, Inc. Virtually Opens the Market

Oct 28, 2020, 12:36 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Gatos Silver, Inc. (TSX: GATO) opens the market to celebrate the company's listing on Toronto Stock Exchange.
Gatos Silver, Inc. is a U.S.-based silver company focused on high-grade, large silver deposits in geopolitically stable jurisdictions. The company's flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. For more information: www.gatossilver.com
Date: Wednesday October 28, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
