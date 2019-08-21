Gatling Drills High-Grade, Near Surface Gold at Cheminis Deposit Including 12.3 g/t Au over 5.0 meters

Cheminis Underground Infrastructure. The Cheminis mine has over 3,000 meters of development with 6 main levels, multiple stopes and a shaft. Our new drill program at Cheminis has extended the up-dip continuity of zone A. Further drilling will test this mineralized horizon as well as down dip extensions of all 4 zones.





The South Flow Zones A and C combined occupy over 550 meters of strike. The continuity has been illustrated with the current drill program and historical drilling at the Cheminis deposit. The down plunge extension of the South Flow zone D will be explored this winter and has a current depth component over 500 meters below the deepest underground workings (Figure 1 & 2). GTR-19-008 intersected the South Flow zone with 12.3 g/t Au over 5.0 meters including 18.1 g/t Au over 3.0 meters (Figure 3 & 4).

Nav Dhaliwal, CEO stated, "Our first results from the Cheminis area, located over 2 km west of ongoing drilling at the Bear Deposit, have been extremely successful on a number of fronts. We have demonstrated excellent widths and grades very close to surface and have projected the "A" zone upwards from older partially developed levels at Cheminis. We look forward to following up on these results and continuing to find wide, high grade results near surface."

Technical Summary

GTR-19-008

The South Flow zone displays aphanitic texture, zones of quartz-carbonate fracture filling, 7-10% disseminated fine-grained whispy pyrite and associated with increased silica alteration. The Ultramafic zone displays strong talc-chlorite alteration and schistose texture. The North zone displays weak fuchsite-carbonate-chlorite alteration, late-stage quartz-carbonate flooding, brecciated texture and minor (<0.5%) blebby pyrite.

GTR-19-010

The South Flow zone displays aphanitic texture, zones of quartz flooding-brecciation, 15-20% disseminated fine grained disseminated pyrite and multiple zones of increased sericite-silica alteration. The Ultramafic zone displays strong talc-chlorite alteration, multiple localities of fault gouge, and schistose texture. The North zone was not intersected in this hole due to the steep south east plunge of the mineralized trend (Figure 4).

GTR-19-011

The South Flow zone displays aphanitic texture, zones of quartz flooding-brecciation, quartz-carbonate veinlets throughout, 2-3% disseminated fine-grained pyrite and multiple zones of increased sericite-silica alteration. The Ultramafic zone displays strong talc-chlorite alteration and schistose texture. The North zone displays sericite alteration rather than classic fuchsite alteration, quartz flooding-breccia textures and 1-2% fine-grained pyrite.

Results from drill holes

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone GTR-19-008 24.5 29.0 4.5 1.0 South Flow Zone C Including 24.5 27.0 2.5 1.5 South Flow Zone C and Including 26.0 27.0 1.0 3.1 South Flow Zone C











GTR-19-0010 43.0 48.0 5.0 12.3 South Flow Zone A Including 45.0 48.0 3.0 18.1 South Flow Zone A











GTR-19-0011 24.0 25.0 1.0 1.0 South Flow Zone A

51.0 53.0 2.0 1.3 South Flow Zone A

142.0 143.0 1.0 1.6 South Flow Zone A

*Stated lengths are core lengths as drilled. True widths are estimated to be 60 to 80% of reported core length intervals.

Drill hole locations

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM East UTM North Elevation (m) GTR-19-008 315 -77 369 599330 5330194 320 GTR-19-010 315 -77 381 599408 5330255 330 GTR-19-011 325.6 -72 309 599505 5330297 330

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at ActLabs in Timmins, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

