Gatling Drills High-Grade Gold in New Holes at Larder Gold Project, Including 12.7 g/t Au over 5.0 meters

Two rigs are currently drilling at the Larder Gold Project with one rig exploring the Bear Deposit and the second rig exploring the Cheminis Deposit (Figures 1 & 2). GTR-19-005W2 intersected the North, Ultramafic and South Volcanic (" South Flow ") zones. Gold values include 12.7 g/t Au over 5.0 meters and 2.5 g/t Au over 4.9 meters (Figure 2).

intersected the North, Ultramafic and South Volcanic (" ") zones. Gold values include and (Figure 2). GTR-19-006A intersected all three major mineralized units including the North, Ultramafic and South Flow zones (Figure 4). Gold values include 9.7 g/t Au over 3.0 meters and 8.5 g/t Au over 4.0 meters.

Nathan Tribble, VP Exploration stated, "We are continuing to see robust grades over significant widths at our Larder Gold Project and the program has delivered an exceptional hit rate to date. Importantly, we have already achieved our first goal of demonstrating continuity within the high-grade lens at the Bear Deposit. Going forward, our aim is to expand the Bear Deposit with aggressive step out drilling."

Further Details

GTR-19-005W2

The North zone displayed 5-7% disseminated pyrite, patches of quartz breccia/veining, graphitic alterations associated with increased silica-sericite alterations and moderate fuchsite-carbonate-chlorite alterations. The ultramafic zone displays strong talc-chlorite alteration and schistose texture. The South Flow zone displays volcanoclastic characteristics with aphanitic textures, zones of increased brecciation/fracturing and 1-2% fine grained pyrite with local chalcopyrite.

GTR-19-006A

The North zone displayed 10-15% fine grained pyrite, trace chalcopyrite, strong silica-sericite alteration with increased graphitic lenses and weak fuchsite-carbonate-chlorite alteration. Ultramafics displaying strong talc-chlorite alteration with increased abundance of quartz-carbonate stringers and schistose textures. The South Flow is heavily altered by strong silica-sericite-carbonate-fuchsite-graphite bands with zones of increased brecciation and 2-3% fine grained pyrite. Multiple localities of visible gold between 871-875 meters.

Results from drill holes

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone GTR-19-005W2 788.0 793.0 5.0 12.7 North

810.1 815.0 4.9 2.5 Ultramafics

917.0 918.0 1.0 1.0 South Flow











GTR-19-006A 750.5 753.5 3.0 9.7 North

770.6 772.0 1.4 1.3 Ultramafics

871.0 875.0 4.0 8.5 Altered South Flow

879.0 882.0 3.0 1.2 South Flow

Drill hole location

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM East UTM North Elevation (m) GTR-19-005W2 180 -67 652 600791 5330931 319 GTR-19-006A 174 -65 921 600794 5330920 320

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at ActLabs in Timmins, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

