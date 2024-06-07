Leverage Gathr's Gen AI Fabric with Pinecone's expertise in knowledge base creation, to revolutionize AI application development

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Gathr Data Inc partners with Pinecone, a vector search technology pioneer, to revolutionize RAG-based Gen AI application development. By combining Gathr's Gen AI fabric and data processing capabilities along with Pinecone's expertise in knowledge base creation, users can now build scalable and customized Gen AI applications in the fastest time possible.

Gathr partners with Pinecone to accelerate Generative AI adoption

"This partnership with Pinecone marks a significant step forward for Generative AI adoption across industries," said Bhavin Shah, Sr. Vice President – Sales & Customer Success at Gathr Data Inc. "By combining Gathr's Gen AI Fabric and data processing capabilities with Pinecone's advanced vector search, we're providing a powerful, streamlined solution for building sophisticated, contextual AI applications, particularly those based on RAG and chatbots."

Key highlights of the partnership:

Implementing Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Use-Cases

Leverage Gathr's seamless data ingestion capabilities to process extensive data from 250+ sources effortlessly, ensuring it is transformed and normalized for optimal readiness in the RAG model. Connect seamlessly with Pinecone through Gathr's intuitive interface, enabling smooth data flow and real-time updates, thereby ensuring AI models operate with the most current and relevant data, for enhanced performance in RAG applications.

Optimized AI workflows

The Gathr–Pinecone integration offers an end-to-end solution for AI application development, from data ingestion and transformation to vector storage and retrieval. This reduces the complexity and time needed to get AI projects up and running. Furthermore, the integration allows for customization, empowering users to tailor AI workflows to their specific requirements by leveraging Gathr's versatile no-code platform and Pinecone's flexible vector database.

Advanced AI-Powered Chatbots

Customize Gathr's out-of-the-box chat application to suit needs and fine-tune AI responses using the built-in admin application. Enhance chatbot accuracy and relevance with Pinecone's vector search technology. With Gathr's real-time data ingestion, ensure that chatbots deliver up-to-date responses and insights. Plus, both Gathr and Pinecone scale seamlessly to support one's growth, whether it's a small pilot project or a large-scale deployment.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in empowering organizations to build advanced AI applications with ease and efficiency, accelerating innovation and driving real-world value.

To learn more, visit our partnership page.

About Gathr

Gathr is the world's first and only 'data to outcome' platform. Gathr unifies data engineering, ML, Gen AI, analytics, and process automation, over a single platform. With Gen AI assistance, and no-code application development, Gathr significantly boosts productivity for all. Fortune 500 companies, such as United, Broadcom, Kroger, Philips, and Truist, use Gathr to build and operationalize data and AI-driven solutions at scale.

Contact

Anjali Gaharwar | [email protected]

About Pinecone

Visit — www.pinecone.io

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2432991/Gathr_Pinecone_partnership.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341790/4548018/gathr_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Gathr

For further information: Media contact(s): Anjali Gaharwar | +91 9691577488