Gathering of World's Leading Laser Display Players in Qingdao Heralds the Arrival of a Fast Growth Period of Laser TVs

At this forum, super players in the laser display industry were gathered for the first time. In addition to Hisense, Changhong, XGIMI, Hualu and other laser display manufacturers, there were also many upstream laser display suppliers like Texas Instruments, Nichia Corporation, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and RICOH, laser display distributors like Suning, Gome and Jingdong, as well as more than 100 upstream and downstream industry chain enterprises. It's believed that this forum is a great opportunity to bring enterprises on the laser display industry chain together and will accelerate the rapid innovation speed of the industry.

Ane Sacks, Vice President of Texas Instruments (TI), an American laser display chip maker, said at the forum that expanding laser TV industry entails concerted effort, and he believed that the industry has potential for high growth and TI will continue making improvement in terms of high brightness and low energy consumption.

Tokuya Kozaki, General Manager of the Laser Business Unit of Nichia Corporation, a Japanese enterprise specializing in laser light source, emphasized the important role of leading industry brands. According to him, now is the best time to develop laser display industry, and Hisense's fast development in laser TVs is driving the common development of enterprises on the industry chain and Nichia Corporation is expected to make technological contributions as an upstream player to the development of the laser display industry.

Mitsuru Tsuchiya, Executive Director of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., a Japanese laser screen manufacturer, said with great confidence in laser TV's future, "As far as I'm concerned, I think new technologies such as the likes of laser display will become a future mainstream and will see leap-forward development. Against the backdrop, our company's large, foldable screens will make greater contributions to the industry."

Kohki Kikuchi, General Manager of the Optical Business Unit of RICOH, a Japanese laser lens maker, saw eye to eye with Tohoku. He said that RICOH has developed laser lenses for 4K scenarios and hopes to make high-quality and high-brightness lenses in the future to boost the development of the laser display industry.

It is not difficult to see from this first forum that the enterprises on the laser display industry chain including chips, light sources, screens, lenses and complete machines are strengthening cooperation and innovation, as they seek to unify the industry and form a community of a shared destiny in the process towards leap-forward development.

With the joint efforts of enterprises on the entire industry chain, the laser TV market has registered unprecedented high growth. According to the data from CMM, in 2018, the sales volume of laser TVs in China rose 483.23% year on year; in the first half of 2019, the sales volume of laser TVs above 80 inches accounted for 58% of the total; by 2022, the compound annual growth rate of laser TVs is expected to reach 92 percent.

SOURCE Hisense

