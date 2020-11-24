Gatestone & Co. Congratulates 2020 Scholarship Recipients

Gatestone believes education is a key to success and values the importance of education and how crucial it is to the success of their employees and their organization. The Gatestone Gives Scholarship program will help inspire employees to reach their goals, further their education and grow their careers. The annual Gatestone Gives Scholarship Program will continue to expand and provide many more employees with financial assistance.

Prior to the launch of the Gatestone Gives program, Gatestone has been active in the community with their Corporate Social Responsibility program which focuses on community engagement, charitable giving, diversity & inclusion and education scholarships.

Gatestone President, John Tilley remarked, "The Scholarship Program is truly near and dear to my heart. Our people play such an important role in our organization and this program will help support our people while they further their education and grow their careers. We were very pleased to see applications from across our global community and we are excited to make an impact internationally".

The recipients of the 2020 Scholarship are:

Rodette Williams

Mahzeb Ashraf

Brittni Martin

Saumitra Kaur

Rochelle Johnson

After receiving her award, Rodette Williams commented, "It's an honour to see in action your commitment to best in class by providing opportunities for employees to achieve their full potential." Rochelle Johnson added, "I am excited and honoured to accept the Gatestone Gives scholarship. It's very encouraging to know that I work for a company that's willing to invest in my future." Mahzeb Ashraf remarked, "I feel honoured to be one of the recipients of the Gatestone Scholarship. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be one step closer to my career goal".

Gatestone wishes to congratulate the 2020 winners and thank all who applied. The 2021 program will open in June with new guidelines, eligibility and application forms.

Since 1926, Gatestone & Co has been providing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and contact center solutions to a variety of markets globally. Gatestone offers fully-integrated multilingual facilities, speaking over 53 languages and dialects, operating 24 x 7 x 365, located in North America, Central America and Asia. Gatestone has continued to make large investments in the latest technologies, processes, facilities and talent to ensure the delivery of quality service and value to clients while elevating customer satisfaction, experience and brand loyalty. Gatestone & Co is the heartbeat of the digital experience, for more information on how Gatestone can help serve your customers better or help overcome operational challenges, learn more at www.gatestonebpo.com

SOURCE Gatestone

For further information: Karen Rickards, Corporate Communications Manager, Phone: 1-800-900-4238 ext. 2978, [email protected]