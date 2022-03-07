Gastops Introduces the Connect Online Equipment Condition Monitoring Platform

"Gastops Connect provides our customers with a secure, cloud-based monitoring portal that delivers a real-time view of equipment condition, accessible through any web browser device," said Gastops President & CEO Shaun Horning. "The platform provides a foundation for the future of integrated health monitoring, enabling Gastops to deliver on our vision of real-time prognostics that combines the expertise of our Equipment Condition Analytics team with the machine intelligence of our sensors and software."

Gastops Connect collects, processes, and analyzes data from MetalSCAN sensors and combines it with equipment controller data and third-party data to create a comprehensive, real-time view of equipment condition accessible through any web browsing device.

"By combining Gastops Connect with our new MetalSCAN 3500 series sensors, we're unlocking a turnkey capability for wind turbine operators to monitor the health of the bearings and gears of any and all turbines across their wind farms," said Cedric Ouellet, Director of Energy & Industrial at Gastops. "And with the ability to integrate third-party data sources and access to our team of experts, Gastops Connect delivers a comprehensive asset management experience which provides the earliest and most reliable indication of component damage and Remaining Useful Life (RUL) for our customer's critical equipment."

Gastops Connect is an easy-to-use online subscription service. To learn more, visit Gastops.com/product-services/connect

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. Gastops has been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979.

