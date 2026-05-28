Gastops FluidSIGHT™ Awarded IDEaS Test Drives Contract Under Canada's All Systems Go! Challenge

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Gastops, a Canadian leader in intelligent condition monitoring and maintenance solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract for FluidSIGHT™ under Canada's Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program as a Test Drives participant in the All Systems Go! challenge.

Test Drives enable the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to evaluate innovative technologies in realistic operating environments to assess their potential to address future defence capability needs. As part of this effort, Gastops will further adapt and demonstrate its FluidSIGHT technology in support of advanced health and usage monitoring applications onboard military land vehicles, helping inform future capability decisions.

FluidSIGHT is a real-time oil condition, contamination, and wear monitoring system that provides continuous insight into the health of lubricated systems directly at the asset. FluidSIGHT allows operators to transition from periodic oil sampling to continuous, real-time condition awareness.

The IDEaS program has played a key role in advancing FluidSIGHT's technical maturity. Through participation in an IDEaS Competitive Projects challenge, Gastops has progressed FluidSIGHT from an early proof‑of‑concept to a deployable, testable system suitable for evaluation. The Test Drives phase represents a critical step in validating the technology's performance, integration readiness, and operational relevance alongside DND and CAF stakeholders.

"Being selected for IDEaS Test Drives reflects both the technical maturity of FluidSIGHT and its alignment with Canada's defence innovation priorities," said Shaun Horning, President and CEO at Gastops. "The IDEaS program has allowed us to systematically mature FluidSIGHT from concept to a product that can now be evaluated in a brand-new environment, military land vehicles, helping demonstrate how real-time oil condition awareness can improve equipment availability, safety, and maintenance decision‑making."

Gastops brings decades of experience delivering diagnostics, prognostics, and condition‑based maintenance solutions for mission‑critical platforms across aerospace, defence, marine, energy, and industrial sectors. The IDEaS Test Drives project builds on this foundation and supports Canada's objective to accelerate the adoption of innovative, Canadian-developed technologies in defence and security applications.

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world-class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. We have been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979. Gastops is the intelligence inside what moves you.

www.gastops.com

SOURCE Gastops Ltd.

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