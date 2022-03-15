Gastops Expands Support for Engine Test Cell Research and Development by Supplying MetalSCAN to Virtual Vehicle Research GmbH

MetalSCAN delivers real-time equipment monitoring by offering a full flow, nonobstructive, online wear debris detection system. The design features, coupled with the ability for early detection of equipment failure, empower customers to manage and optimize their testing program, conduct root-cause analysis, and minimize costs by limiting damage to critical components.

Says Dr. Hannes Allmaier, PhD, Dipl.-Ing. Team Leader Tribology and Efficiency Group at Virtual Vehicle Research GmbH, "MetalSCAN proves itself to be a vital tool in our engine testing operation by detecting the initial onset and monitoring the progression of component damage. The indications allow us to manage the engine operational characteristics, maximize testing and prevent secondary component damage. With limiting damage, we are able to complete successful root cause analysis investigations."

About Virtual Vehicle Research

The Virtual Vehicle Research GmbH is Europe's largest R&D center for virtual vehicle technology with 300 employees. Research priority is the linking of numerical simulations and hardware testing, which leads to a powerful HW-SW whole system design and automation of testing and validation procedures. Following this focus on industry-related research VIRTUAL VEHICLE is the innovation catalyst for future vehicle technologies.

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions for Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. Gastops has been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979.

