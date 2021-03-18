Gastech 2021 will run in-person: Singapore EXPO, 13-16 September

The exhibition and conference (attracting more than 25,000 attendees, including ministers, global business leaders, policy makers, disruptors and innovators) will be run in line with dmg events' All Secure Standard, prioritising the health and safety of all attendees.

Duncan Reid, Senior Vice President, Energy Portfolio, dmg events: "After such a challenging year globally, it gives us huge pleasure to confirm that Gastech will be run in-person in Singapore this September as planned. As we emerge from the pandemic, the need for the energy business to reconnect has never been greater. As the first global energy event to take place in-person in 2021, Gastech is a critically important platform for the entire industry to convene face-to-face once again.

"Increasing energy demand, with gas and LNG continuing to underpin the needs of millions for sustainable, low carbon affordable energy, is driving regional growth across Asia, and Singapore, home to Gastech 2021, is a strategic hub for this expanding market."

Among the exhibitors already confirmed for Gastech 21 are Shell, Venture Global LNG, Chevron, Baker Hughes, Uniper, Sempra LNG, Total, Bechtel, Cheniere, Vitol and Conoco Phillips.

The Gastech Conference

As the world starts to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19, this year's Gastech Conference will engage with, and address, the biggest issues and most promising opportunities for the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry in the 4th industrial age.

Over 2,500 delegates will attend the conference to hear from over 300 speakers across 80 sessions. Super early bird delegate rates are available until 23 April from the Gastech website.

Over 40 headline speakers have been announced to date, including:

H.E Dharmendra Pradhan , Honourable Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, India

, Honourable Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO, Total

Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas and New Energies Director & Member of the Executive Board, Shell

Andreas Schierenbeck , CEO, Uniper SE

, CEO, Uniper SE Dev Sanyal, Executive Vice President, Gas and Low Carbon, BP

Gastech will take place at Singapore EXPO, from 13-16 September 2021. Delegate registration is now open. Companies wishing to enquire about booking a stand can visit https://www.gastechevent.com/the-gastech-exhibition/book-a-stand/

