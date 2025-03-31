Gartner® Names DXC Technology a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

DXC recognized as a leader for third consecutive year, serving more than 700 customers across 68 countries

ASHBURN, Va., March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed 18 companies for overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

DXC's Modern Workplace Services include Modern Device Management, Support Services, Intelligent Collaboration and Asset Management, all of which are underpinned by an AI-driven Experience Platform. These solutions drive more than 15 hours of monthly productivity gains per user, reduce mean time to resolve issues by 50% and solve 50% of device issues before employee impact. DXC protects millions of devices and virtual desktops for over 700 customers around the world.

"The best workplace is wherever people do their best work and DXC helps make that happen. Through our Modern Workplace offerings, we modernize how millions connect, create and achieve while optimizing productivity and delivering positive experiences," said Chris Drumgoole, President, Global Infrastructure Services at DXC. "We believe being recognized by Gartner underscores our commitment to innovative workplace services that are AI-driven, seamless and improve operational efficiency and enhance resiliency."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of technology providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. According to Gartner, Leaders deliver their service solutions skillfully, have a clear vision of the direction of the service market, and are actively building and improving their competencies to sustain their leadership positions.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services, Karl Rosander, Matt Baldino, Biswajit Maity, Andrea Lanzavecchia, Katja Ruud, and Sieber, 28 March 2025.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

