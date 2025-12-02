Garanti BBVA International chooses Maveric Systems for Core Banking Transformation

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Maveric Systems, a niche banking and financial services technology specialist, announced that it has been chosen by Garanti BBVA International (GBI), a member of the BBVA Group and a subsidiary of Garanti BBVA -- one of the largest private banks in Turkiye -- as the preferred partner to upgrade the bank's core banking platform.

Following a rigorous evaluation process, Maveric was chosen for its 25 years of banking domain depth, backed by core transformation mastery, especially across Temenos suite of solutions and a customer-centric delivery model.

The program will modernize GBI's existing Temenos T24 core banking system on the latest release of Temenos Transact and will support the bank's operations in the Netherlands and its business activities in selected markets.

"The partnership with Garanti BBVA International highlights Maveric's proven capability to deliver complex core banking transformations at scale," said Ranga Reddy, CEO, Maveric Systems. "Combining banking domain fluency with Temenos product mastery, we will modernize GBI's core for faster time to value. This collaboration reinforces our role as the domain-led transformation specialist for banking leaders, driving impact through delivery models that align with each bank's unique journey."

"Our collaboration with Maveric Systems marks a significant step forward in our core transformation journey," said Mrs Sebnem Ipekci, Chief IT & Operating Officer, Garanti BBVA International (GBI). "Reimplementing our core platform with the latest release will enable us to use the platform's inbuilt functionality with limited customization and launch newer products to markets faster. We chose Maveric for their domain depth, strong Temenos delivery credentials and deep understanding of our strategic priorities."

About Garanti BBVA International

GBI is a mid-sized European bank established in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in 1990 and serves retail, corporate and institutional clientele. GBI offers financial solutions in the areas of trade and commodity finance, corporate banking and global markets. GBI also provides targeted retail banking services in the Netherlands and Germany.

About Maveric

Established in 2000, Maveric Systems is a niche banking and financial services technology specialist, driving operations and technology transformation with AI, data, and automation. Combining deep domain knowledge with AI-powered services and solutions, we solve complex CXO challenges across retail banking, corporate banking, wealth management, and capital markets. Our 25 years of domain mastery ensure that every AI initiative is rooted in contextual relevance and precision. Our approach is anchored in dedicated AI Centres of Excellence, proprietary frameworks and deep proficiency across leading AI platforms, ensuring scalable, context-driven outcomes.

