GARAGE GOES BIG IN NYC: FLATIRON JUST GOT A LOT HOTTER

MONTRÉAL, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Following its London expansion, GARAGE is opening a new flagship in New York City, one of the world's premier fashion capitals. The Montréal-born brand has officially confirmed it will open its largest, most immersive retail flagship to date in the heart of Manhattan's Flatiron District. Occupying a premier multi-level corner at 5th Avenue and E 21st Street, this high-voltage destination is set to open in spring 2027.

GARAGE is opening a new flagship in New York City, one of the world's premier fashion capitals. The Montréal-born brand has officially confirmed it will open its largest, most immersive retail flagship to date in the heart of Manhattan’s Flatiron District. Occupying a premier multi-level corner at 5th Avenue and E 21st Street. Logo GARAGE

While the brand maintains a presence in New York City's SoHo, this opening marks a key step in GARAGE's North American expansion, securing one of the most coveted retail footprints in Manhattan.

"We're incredibly excited to bring GARAGE to the Flatiron district in New York City with our largest store to date. This flagship location represents a major milestone for the brand, allowing us to showcase our full expression of GARAGE in one of the world's most dynamic retail markets," said Romina Kolodziejska, Vice-President, Global Real Estate & Store Development at Groupe Dynamite Inc. "Expanding in New York at this scale underscores our confidence in the brand's continued growth, and our commitment to meeting our customers where they are."

Spanning over 9,500 square feet, the space is designed to be a content-creation hub. The flagship will blend Flatiron's historic bones, soaring ceilings, and industrial textures, with GARAGE's signature aesthetic.

The arrival of the Flatiron flagship comes at a time of exceptional growth for GARAGE. While successfully scaling in major US hubs, like Las Vegas and Hawaii, GARAGE made its mark overseas with the recent opening of its first UK stores at Bluewater Shopping Centre and a premier location on London's Oxford Street.

Following the Flatiron launch, GARAGE will unveil similar multi-level destinations on Newbury Street in Boston, and M Street in Georgetown, District of Columbia, reinforcing its commitment to community and connection in the world's most competitive retail landscapes.

For more updates on the Flatiron Flagship opening and global news, follow @garageclothing or visit garageclothing.com.

About GARAGE

Built on attitude and influence, GARAGE is more than a clothing brand--it's a movement. With monthly drops designed to keep her closet--and her feed--ahead of the curve, GARAGE has become a go-to for the woman who knows exactly who she is and owns it.

Celebrating 50 years, the Montréal-born brand has pushed limits and raised the volume for women who live unapologetically. Known for its cultural relevance and deep understanding of its community, GARAGE delivers elevated, off-duty essentials made for real life. The brand has built a loyal following across North America by staying close to its customer and moving at the speed of how she lives, moves, and dresses. From Montréal to Los Angeles and now London, GARAGE is here to turn up the heat, one drop at a time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements regarding Groupe Dynamite Inc.'s ("Groupe Dynamite" or the "Company") capital expenditure plans and their impact. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The Company's estimates, beliefs, and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs, and assumptions will prove to be correct. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, and the size and impact of the capital expenditures described in this News Release, to differ materially from those expressed, implied, or projected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE GARAGE

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