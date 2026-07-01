Games of the Future 2026 Confirms Global Lineup for Astana

Featuring globally recognized titles including Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, UFL, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, Just Dance and 3on3 FreeStyle, the Games of the Future 2026 will deliver 12 days of elite sporting and esports competition, showcasing the innovation and excitement at the heart of the phygital movement.

Hosted across Astana's premier sporting venues, including Barys Arena, Beeline Arena, the Athletics Sports Complex "Qazaqstan" and the Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, the Games of the Future 2026 will transform the city into the global home of phygital sport, welcoming athletes, fans and international media for 12 days of elite competition.

The lineup features iconic sports clubs, world champions and leading esports organizations from across the globe, promising unforgettable competition across every discipline.

Headlining the esports lineup is MOBA PC, featuring Dota 2, one of the world's most watched and celebrated esports titles. International powerhouses LGD Gaming, Xtreme Gaming, Execration and VICI GAMING will battle for the Games of the Future championship and a US$1 million prize pool.

Battle Royale brings together another exceptional international field on PUBG: Battlegrounds, featuring globally recognized organizations including Team Vitality, Team Falcons, Virtus.pro, Twisted Minds, Geekay Esports and T1, creating one of the most competitive tournaments of GOTF 2026 with a total US$1 million prize pool at stake.

While the Games of the Future feature some of the world's biggest esports titles, the heart of the competition lies in its signature phygital disciplines. By combining digital gameplay with live sporting action, they create a unique spectacle unlike anything else in international sport, demanding skill, teamwork and adaptability across both arenas.

Phygital Football will see teams compete first in UFL before taking to the pitch for an intense 5-a-side match. The competition features an outstanding international field including Peñarol, one of South America's most historic football clubs, Kings League club LOS TRONCOS FC, ORLANDO PIRATES FIVES, one of Africa's most iconic football clubs and home-grown talent ACF x Allur, creating one of the strongest Phygital Football lineups assembled to date, with US$625,000 on the line.

Phygital Basketball combines 3on3 FreeStyle with a fast-paced 2v2 basketball contest on the court. The lineup features international clubs including Boca Juniors, Valencia Basket and PBC Astana bringing together three of the sport's most recognizable sporting institutions from across the world, all battling for a total US$400,000 in prize money.

In Phygital Dancing, athletes will compete on Just Dance, with three-time Just Dance World Cup champion Umutcan Tütüncü, leading competitive performer Ariana Katana, and Angelo Mokonenyane among the standout names set to take the stage.

Built around Counter-Strike 2, one of the world's most recognized esports titles, Phygital Shooter combines elite esports competition with a live laser tag stage that tests teamwork, tactical awareness and execution. The competition features leading teams including Eternal Fire, one of Türkiye's leading esports organizations, Clan Pedrajas, an established Spanish competitive gaming team, and Minsk House, who return after claiming third place last year, all competing for a share of the US$150,000 prize pool.

Phygital Fighting combines FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, developed and published by SNK, with high-intensity physical combat. The lineup features Kuznya, SOLDIERS OF FORCHUNE, and SWORD, who will test their tactical gameplay, fighting ability and adaptability across both stages for a US$500,000 prize pool.

The MOBA Mobile title and lineup will be announced in the coming days, completing the final roster of competitors for the Games of the Future 2026.

John Hewitt, International Marketing & Communications Director at Phygital International, said: " This year's Games will showcase the incredible breadth of talent across the phygital movement, bringing together iconic sporting clubs, world champions and some of the biggest names in esports on one global stage. Whether you're a sports fan, an esports enthusiast or discovering phygital competition for the first time, the Games of the Future offers something truly unique. We're looking forward to welcoming the world to Astana for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of sport, gaming and innovation."

With the final lineup confirmed, attention now turns to the Games of the Future 2026 Draw Ceremony on July 7. The draw will determine the opening matchups and tournament brackets, setting the stage for the battles, rivalries and defining moments that will shape the road to Games of the Future glory.

Secure your tickets for the Games of the Future 2026 today.

Fans can stay up to date with the latest news, schedules and results by visiting the official Games of the Future website and following the event's official social media channels on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. Creators, casters and community streamers can also apply to join the Games of the Future 2026 Streaming Community, receiving free official access to the live broadcast feed to co-stream the event for audiences around the world.

Every match from GOTF 2026 will be streamed live worldwide on Phygital+, where fans can also relive the highlights from Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 and Games of the Future 2025, alongside exclusive content from the world's leading phygital sporting event.

About Phygital International (PI):

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

For further information please visit https://Phygitalinternational.com or contact us at: [email protected]

About the Games of the Future (GOTF):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 were held in Abu Dhabi while the Games of the Future 2026, will be held in Astana.

For more information please visit: https://gofuture.games/

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Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003016/Phygital_Basketball.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003014/GOTF_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Games of the Future