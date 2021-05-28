GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES START OF TRADING ON THE CSE Tweet this

The listing of GameOn on the CSE follows the successful acquisition of GameOn App Inc. by the Company in December 2020 and an over-subscribed financing of $5.77 million in March 2021. The Company has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matthew Bailey (Brooklyn Nets) and board members Jon J. Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYoga). On listing, GameOn will have outstanding 61,696,536 common shares, 8,252,768 warrants and 958,961 finder's warrants. For more information regarding GameOn, please refer to its final prospectus filed on May 14, 2021 which is available at www.sedar.com .

GameOn has entered into an engagement with Edge Growth Holdings Corp. ("Edge") of Vancouver, B.C., Canada, to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services to the company. The agreement with Edge has an initial term of six months, for which Edge will be paid a monthly fee of $10,000 + applicable taxes.

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn Entertainment Technologies (GET) is the leading technology company providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks, venues and brand partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. After completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured distribution and white label projects with several partners. V2 Games Inc. completed the asset purchase of GameOn in December 2020.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about GameOn's listing and commencement of trading on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

