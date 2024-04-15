GameOn Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), announces that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Filings"), are not expected to be finalized by April 29, 2024, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

Reasons for the anticipated delay include additional due diligence with respect to the reporting of the Company's new commercial agreements and blockchain grants. The Company is working with its auditor to complete the audit in a timely manner.

The Company expects to file the Annual Filings on or before June 28, 2024, and will issue a news release announcing completion of such filings at such time. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Matt Bailey, Director & Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

About GameOn

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's best sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making next-gen games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences. With a diverse team of gaming, sports, and web3 veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, our platform is executed at scale with millions of users, gameplays, and revenue. GameOn has partnered with NBCUniversal, Bravo, LALIGA, PFL, Karate Combat, the WNBA, Times Internet, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Gaming Society.

