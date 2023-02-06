Gamelancer Media Welcomes New Head of Global Partnerships & Sales

Former Montreal Canadiens Executive joins Gamelancer Media to Oversee

Partnerships & Sales

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, is pleased to welcome Kristopher Mychasiw to the Company as Head of Global Partnerships & Sales. Formerly a Partnership Executive for the Montreal Canadiens, Mychasiw will oversee partnerships and sales at Gamelancer Media.

Mychasiw has nearly two decades of experience in the sponsorship and marketing industries, and is known as an industry disrupter, noted for tapping into emerging markets and developing innovative sponsorship strategies to create new monetization opportunities. During his tenure with the Canadiens, Kristopher worked with many multinational brands such as CIBC, Crypto.com, Lenovo, Manscaped, and Lowes, among others.

Prior to joining the Montreal Canadiens, Mychasiw worked alongside Canadian sprinting icon, Bruny Surin. Kristopher worked for more than a decade leading Surin Group's commercial strategies, media and revenue generation for upwards of 65 amateur and professional athletes.

Gamelancer Media has experienced rapid growth since its inception as Wondr Gaming in 2019, which includes the acquisition of JoyBox Media, a short-form and long-form video production company. In April of 2022, the full-service Media company acquired Gamelancer Inc., and rebranded as Gamelancer Media Corp. Over the course of 2022, the Company gained noteworthy brand partnerships and increased its owned-and-operated network of over 27 channels across TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram. Gamelancer Media adds nearly 1.4 million new followers and subscribers per month, amassing an audience of over 37 million across all platforms. The company has added several key leadership roles and team-members, and expects to experience continued growth over the coming year in all areas.

"Joining Gamelancer Media at a time when the digital media and advertising industry are projected to experience exponential growth is a thrilling opportunity. It's always fun to be a part of shaping the future." states Kristopher Mychasiw, Head of Global Partnerships & Sales, "I am eager to contribute to the company's success by leveraging my expertise in revenue generation and expanding our partnerships in this rapidly changing market."

"Over the past decade, Mychasiw has established a reputation as an innovative executive within the sports, media, and entertainment industry," said Mike Cotton, President & COO of Gamelancer Media. "He has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to drive revenue and create groundbreaking sponsorship opportunities. We're fortunate to have him lead our partnership and sales efforts at a time when our business is experiencing significant growth."

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 37 million followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

