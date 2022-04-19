Gameflip Launches Curated Play-to-Earn Gaming Portal

Play by Gameflip is a content discovery platform for the new era of digital games

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Gameflip announced their new curated play-to-earn gaming discovery platform, Play by Gameflip.

In the new era of play-to-earn (P2E) gaming, Gameflip's content discovery platform curates blockchain games that are engaging for mainstream gamers. Play by Gameflip allows gamers to find blockchain-based P2E and NFT-enabled games that have similar polish and depth as the top, modern free-to-play (F2P) games.

Play by Gameflip cross-promotes curated blockchain games to their audience of mainstream gamers, ushering their community to a new and innovative way to play video games and earn. Play by Gameflip features editorial and video content, update news, and searchable tags to help gamers find their new favorite games.

Gameflip's platform provides value to developers as well – they are offering APIs for blockchain game developers to seamlessly onboard Gameflip's community into their game to leverage their proven digital commerce platform as a way to simply and safely transact gaming NFTs.

"With so many existing and upcoming blockchain-based games we wanted to help our users sort through and find the best games," said JT Nguyen, CEO of Gameflip. "Whether it's a new obsession or a fun pastime, there are so many new, worthy projects popping up that we know our users will love to play."

Gameflip has built an audience of over six million worldwide gamers. Their industry-leading platform is visited by 500,000 gamers monthly who actively play games across multiple platforms and categories and spend multi-million USD monthly on digital gaming goods and assets in their existing marketplace. With a proven commerce platform used by mainstream gamers, Gameflip enables safe, frictionless transactions of digital assets using real cash (fiat) payments with built-in compliance and consumer protection.

About Gameflip:

Based in Silicon Valley, USA, Gameflip is led by serial entrepreneurs and veterans in the technology and gaming industries.

Gameflip Market enables safe marketplace transactions across all gaming digital goods and assets including NFTs, digital collectibles, in-game items, games and gift cards. Proven to be secure and scalable, Gameflip is trusted by over 6 million gamers who have safely transacted over $130M in sales.

Gameflip Omni, the technology driving Play by Gameflip, is a full-featured storefront enabling top brands and game developers to sell NFTs. Gameflip Omni caters to the mainstream and shields them from the complications of blockchain transactions. For more information visit Gameflip.com or [email protected] to have your play-to-earn title considered.

SOURCE Gameflip