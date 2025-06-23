GameChange Solar Expands LATAM Footprint with Eight New Solar Projects Totaling 715 MWp

NORWALK, Conn., June 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- GameChange Solar announced a significant expansion in Latin America today with eight new solar projects, including three in Chile, one in El Salvador, and four in Colombia, totaling 715 MWp. GameChange Solar's continued growth demonstrates the ability to provide high-performance tracker and fixed-tilt systems optimized for diverse geotechnical and climatic conditions in Latin America's evolving energy infrastructure.

The projects include seven with Genius Tracker™ single-axis trackers and one with a MaxSpan™ fixed-tilt system. The breadth of projects illustrates the adaptability, performance and reliability of GameChange Solar's technology in diverse and challenging environments, including the extreme desert conditions of Chile's Antofagasta region, complex soil conditions in El Salvador, and the corrosive and expansive soil conditions in the Caribbean region of Colombia.

"These projects highlight the trust our customers place in GameChange Solar's technology to deliver reliable, high-performance systems in some of the toughest environments in the world," said Juan Gonzalez, Director of Business Development for LATAM. "From the deserts of Chile to the tropical coasts of Colombia, our solutions are helping to drive clean energy adoption across Latin America."

GameChange Solar continues to build momentum in the region as solar project developers look for proven partners to deliver speed, durability, and value.

GameChange is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar trackers and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions. For more information, visit www.gamechangesolar.com.

