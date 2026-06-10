GameChange Energy Named #1 Solar Tracker Company in India, Africa, and APAC, #2 Globally, by Wood Mackenzie

NORWALK, Conn., June 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- GameChange Energy, a global energy infrastructure company, announced that it has been ranked the world's second-largest solar tracker company by Wood Mackenzie, one of the most respected independent research and consulting firms in the energy industry. The ranking, published in Wood Mackenzie's latest Global Solar Tracker Market Share Report, reflects GameChange Energy's accelerating growth across key markets worldwide.

GameChange Energy Solar Trackers

In addition to securing the #2 position globally, GameChange Energy holds the #1 position across India, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and South Africa, underscoring the company's dominance in the world's highest-growth solar markets.

GameChange Energy's rise to the #2 position globally reflects years of sustained investment in technology, manufacturing scale, and on-the-ground execution. The company's tracker systems are deployed across gigawatts of utility-scale solar projects, delivering proven performance in some of the world's most demanding climates and geographies.

"This recognition from Wood Mackenzie is a powerful validation of what our team has built," said Phillip Vyhanek, Chief Executive Officer of GameChange Energy. "We've always believed that world-class technology, paired with deep regional expertise and an unwavering commitment to our customers, would set us apart. This ranking confirms we're delivering on that promise around the world."

GameChange Energy's #1 ranking across Asia-Pacific, India, Africa, and South Africa reflects a deliberate and long-term commitment to markets where solar energy is driving transformational economic growth. GameChange has focused on establishing robust local teams, supply chain partnerships, and project execution capabilities across all four regions, positioning itself as the partner of choice for project developers, IPPs, and utilities.

In India, one of the world's fastest-growing solar markets, GameChange Energy has delivered tracker solutions across a significant and growing portfolio of utility-scale projects. Across Africa, the company's technology is enabling some of the continent's most ambitious renewable energy programs. In Asia-Pacific, GameChange Energy's #1 ranking reflects deep market penetration across a region that is rapidly scaling utility-scale solar deployment.

"Asia-Pacific, India, and Africa together represent the single largest solar opportunity on the planet," said Vikas Bansal, International CEO of GameChange Energy. "Being ranked #1 across all three regions by Wood Mackenzie reflects our deep local commitment and the trust of customers who chose us to power their most ambitious projects. Our ambition is to grow with these regions for decades to come. With our expanding presence in Europe and Latin America, this is just the beginning of GameChange Energy's global story."

About GameChange Energy

GameChange Energy is a global energy infrastructure company delivering integrated, highly engineered solutions for utility-scale renewable energy and critical power applications. Through our portfolio of operating companies, we provide solar trackers, fixed-tilt mounting systems, eBOS solutions, transformers, drone-based asset inspection, and customized infrastructure solutions for renewable energy plants, data centers, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Our technologies are designed to reduce risk, improve performance, and deliver reliable operation worldwide. GameChange Energy is engineering the future of clean energy infrastructure.

For more information about GameChange Energy, visit www.gamechangeenergy.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Andrews

Director of Marketing, GameChange Energy

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SOURCE GameChange Energy