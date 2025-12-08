GameChange BOS Surpasses Orders for 190 Transformers as New Manufacturing Facility Ramps Up

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- GameChange BOS, a division of GameChange Energy, announced that it has surpassed orders for 190 medium-voltage transformers, marking a major milestone for the company's expanding product line.

GameChange BOS Transformers

The achievement follows the August 2025 opening of GameChange BOS's new 180,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art transformer factory in Navi Mumbai, India. Equipped with advanced automation, precision testing, and rigorous quality controls, the facility is ramping toward its 5,400 MVA annual production capacity, enabling GameChange to deliver high-performance transformers engineered for reliability and long-term grid stability with quick lead times.

The factory will supply primarily to the U.S. and India markets. Electrification in both these countries is driving increasing demand for transformers. While the factory currently supports up to 138 kV and 50 MVA, an expansion is planned to offer up to 345 kV and 300 MVA.

While strong product demand is driven by quality and manufacturing capability, many U.S. developers also sought to align transformer procurement ahead of year-end to support Safe Harbor strategies. The short lead times offered by GameChange BOS have been critical to many of these Customers. GameChange BOS's responsiveness and available production capacity allowed customers to demonstrate required remote physical work while avoiding FEOC-related supply chain risks.

"Developers turned to us because we were able to accommodate their project needs with a precision-engineered product from a world-class factory," said Phillip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange BOS. "Our team moved quickly and offered fast delivery timelines, and our facility ramped up precisely when the industry needed it most."

"We strive to be an extension of our customers' teams, fully invested in their success," added Claude Colp, Chief Commercial Officer of GameChange BOS. "Our deep understanding of our customers' needs and what they're trying to achieve drives everything we do. Safe Harbor qualification is critical for project viability, and we're committed to helping insulate our customers from FEOC risks while ensuring their projects stay on track."

About GameChange BOS

GameChange BOS delivers Balance of Systems (BOS) solutions, including transformers for Renewable Energy, BESS, Utilities, C&I, Data Center and other applications. With a focus on technical excellence, we design and manufacture products that meet the highest industry standards through extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. Our best-in-class facilities and advanced manufacturing processes enable us to provide reliable, innovative solutions that drive efficiency and performance in the markets we serve. GameChange BOS is a wholly owned subsidiary of GameChange Energy Technologies Corp.

