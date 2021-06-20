Game On! Benefit Cosmetics Launches Global Twitch Channel to Connect Beauty & Gaming Communities

Game Face, originally a campaign launched in 2020 exclusively in the US and Australia, was developed to connect the beauty and gaming communities as well as support and champion more women in gaming. Benefit Cosmetics partnered with women in gaming, encouraging them to get their "Game Face" on using Benefit Cosmetics' makeup and show off their best livestream looks with confidence.

With the success of the pilot campaign, Benefit Cosmetics is launching an official Twitch channel and expanding Game Face into a global program. Starting June 21, Benefit Cosmetics will host streams on Twitch, partnering with 20 gamers from Canada, USA, UK, France, Brazil, Australia, the Middle East and Germany. The livestreams will feature gamers showing their go-to "Game Face" makeup routines as they share what playing with confidence means to them. Gamers will also unbox special Benefit Cosmetics makeup hauls, try on products for viewers and chat through their favourites. On top of that, Benefit Cosmetics will be doing special 'Game Face' features on social media to highlight this program, those within it, and the importance behind it! PLUS special Twitch-exclusive giveaways during the streams for those who watch!

Benefit Cosmetics is committed to expanding its network of streamers to include all gamers who love beauty and makeup. Starting June 21, anyone interested in gaming and beauty can enter for a chance to collaborate and receive program perks through BenefitCosmetics.com/gameface. Benefit Cosmetics will host additional livestreams to bring visibility to the gamers' independent channels, continue gifting subscriptions to offer financial support, and sponsor makeup and merchandise giveaways to engage with streamers' fans.

"By expanding the Game Face program and our presence on Twitch, we're hoping to make deeper connections with the up-and-coming generation of gamers," said Toto HaBa, SVP of Marketing & Communications at Benefit Cosmetics. "Our goal is to create a space where they can explore and combine their interests in beauty and gaming and ultimately feel empowered to get their best "Game Face" on so they can play and livestream with confidence. I hope to see more beauty brands tap into the gaming industry to support and highlight underrepresented talent."

Despite a growing presence on Twitch and in the broader gaming community, gamers who identify as women continue to face challenges like harassment and underrepresentation. Founded on the mission to inspire and empower women, Benefit Cosmetics is committed to finding new ways to connect with gamers and beauty fans around the world. Expanding into Twitch is a way for the brand to modernize how it connects with underrepresented groups beyond women in gaming beauty communities.

Benefit Cosmetics is the San Francisco-based makeup brand that believes laughter is the best cosmetic. Benefit is the No. 1 Brow Brand Worldwide* and is synonymous with fun, instant beauty solutions. Founded in 1976 by twin sisters Jean and Jane, the beauty brand has swept the world with one-of-a-kind cult favorite products like Benetint, They're Real! Mascara, the POREfessional Face Primer, Hoola Bronzer, Precisely, My Brow Pencil and Gimme Brow+. Benefit is one of the fastest growing prestige beauty brands in the business with locations in 59 countries across 5 continents. With more than 3,000 Brow Bars with over 6,000 aestheticians worldwide, Benefit has become the brow destination for both product and service! Benefit is part of the world's leading luxury products group, Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy. www.benefitcosmetics.com

*Based on estimated total global prestige brow product retail sales January – December 2020

