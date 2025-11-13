Game-Changing Partnership: TENA Men™ Joins Forces with Toronto Raptors to Champion Men's Confidence

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - TENA™, a global leader in incontinence care, is thrilled to announce its designation as a Proud Partner of the Toronto Raptors, Canada's premier NBA team. This game-changing collaboration marks a bold step forward in fighting stigma around male incontinence, promoting men's health, confidence, and active living.

As a Proud Partner of the Toronto Raptors, TENA Men™ is taking its mission courtside--proving that strength, confidence, and control aren't just for the game. Together, both organizations are helping men open up about their health in a supportive and respectful way. This partnership is all about rebounding against stereotypes, empowering incontinent men and encouraging them to play life to the fullest.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Toronto Raptors, a team that embodies strength, resilience, and leadership," said Natali Nino-Rivero, Brand Manager at TENA® Canada. "Together, we're breaking down barriers and encouraging Canadian men to keep control, open up and embrace their health--in everyday life."

What Fans Can Expect:

In-arena activations during select Raptors home games at Scotiabank Arena

Digital display campaigns where the team tackles stigma and 'dribble dramas'

TENA Men Community Outreach programs spark conversation around men's health.

This collaboration is part of the brand's ongoing commitment to normalize conversations around male incontinence, support overall health, and provide innovative solutions that help liberate millions of incontinent men in the country to live life at its best. By teaming up with the Raptors, TENA Men™ is ensuring that men everywhere can take the shot, stay in control, and keep their confidence in life.

For more information about the partnership and upcoming activations, visit www.tena.ca/men or follow @TENACanada and @Raptors on social media.

About TENA

TENA is a brand of Essity. With over 50 years of experience, TENA is a leading continence care brand. We offer a full range of absorbent products and services, with sustainable solutions that are tailored to the needs of individuals, their families, and healthcare professionals. With the TENA brand, Essity is at the forefront of developing products and services that help improve dignity and the quality of people's lives.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers, and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 146bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

Media Contact: Chloé Landa, FleishmanHillard Canada: [email protected]