Gambler First Nation Partners with Lazy Bear Lodge & Expeditions in Churchill, Manitoba

Partnership to focus on increasing First Nations' participation in Churchill's tourism industry

GAMBLER FIRST NATION, MB, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Gambler First Nation (GFN) today announced a partnership with Lazy Bear Lodge & Expeditions of Churchill, Manitoba, adding one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world to the growing portfolio of GFN economic enterprises across Canada.

Situated in Churchill, Manitoba, Lazy Bear is one of Churchill's best-known all-inclusive wilderness lodges, combining accommodation, guided Arctic wildlife adventures, and dining in a handcrafted log lodge.

For over thirty years, under the guidance of the Daudrich family, Lazy Bear has become a leader in the eco-adventure lodge and expedition business in Canada. The partnership with GFN intends to strengthen First Nation participation in Churchill's tourism industry.

"Churchill has drawn the world to Manitoba for decades, and First Nations people have been part of that story throughout -- as guides, as staff, and as the people whose relationship with this land is the reason visitors come. What we want to build is a stronger seat at the table. This work begins with relationships, and we intend to do it alongside the First Nations of the region," said David LeDoux, Chief of Gambler First Nation, who was recently awarded the King's Coronation Medal in recognition of his contributions to Canada.

"Everything we do here depends on the land, the wildlife, and the people who have known both far longer than we have. Working closely with First Nations has always been a part of Lazy Bear and we are excited about the opportunity to partner with Gambler First Nation to ensure that it remains a core component of our operations," said Wally Daudrich of Lazy Bear.

About Gambler First Nation

GFN is located in western Manitoba. Through its economic development entities, the Nation operates a diversified portfolio of businesses across tourism, transportation, energy, and real estate, for the purpose of building long-term prosperity and opportunity for its members.

About Lazy Bear Lodge & Expeditions

Lazy Bear is an all-inclusive wilderness lodge and Arctic tour operator based in Churchill, Manitoba. Founded and operated by the Daudrich family for more than thirty years, it offers guided polar bear, beluga whale, and northern lights expeditions from a handcrafted log lodge.

SOURCE Gambler First Nation

Media Contact: Office of Chief David LeDoux, Gambler First Nation, 204-730-2109 | [email protected]