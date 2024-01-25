Galtronics to Provide Faster, Higher Quality Wireless Network Service to Entertainment Capital of the World

Industry Leading Multibeam Antennas to Provide Increased Capacity at the Big Game and Beyond

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Galtronics, the company that designs antennas to solve the world's most complex wireless connectivity challenges, today announced two major deals in Las Vegas.

The wireless telecommunications system integrator that works with Allegiant Stadium, has selected Galtronics' industry leading Multibeam Antenna over the incumbent to add to its Neutral Host distributed antenna system. This system will be anchored by two national wireless carriers to provide Super Bowl LVIII attendees the optimal mobile device experience before, during and after the game, as well as for attendees at future games, concerts and events at Allegiant Stadium in the coming months and years.

Galtronics' Multibeam Antenna was chosen due to its strong technical performance coupled with significant advantages over the incumbent in terms of weight, cost, and size.

Galtronics also announced a tier-one US wireless operator has selected its Multibeam antennas to provide high traffic / capacity connectivity for more than 40 million estimated visitors Vegas will see in 2024. Galtronics' multibeam antennas will be installed on the Las Vegas Strip to provide faster, higher quality network service to visitors and residents throughout the year.

"Our antennas are increasingly being recognized for their superior quality and performance," said Leighton Carroll, Galtronics' Chief Executive Officer. "Whether it's a high-profile sporting event like the Super Bowl or a heavily attended concert like what we saw for Harry Styles, you don't get selected to provide coverage unless your products are proven to work. This is an incredibly significant win for Galtronics given our competitive market; our unique, patented technology is getting noticed."

Galtronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Baylin Technologies, designs and manufactures the most complex wireless antennas for the world's leading service providers and wireless device OEMs. The company combines customer collaboration with technology innovation to fundamentally advance the mobility ecosystem with engineering-based solutions for its customers to deliver critical, quality connections. For more information, please visit www.galtronics.com.

