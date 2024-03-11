GALIANO GOLD ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT DRILL RESULTS FROM ABORE, INCLUDING 45m @ 12.4 g/t Au & 37m @ 10.6 g/t Au

The Abore infill drilling programme consisted of 84 holes totalling 22,470 metres. It was designed to convert Inferred Mineral Resources below the current Mineral Reserve pit shell1 to the Indicated Mineral Resource category and evaluate the potential to optimize and/or expand the pit. Earlier positive results from this campaign were highlighted in a news release "Galiano Gold Provides Asanko Gold Mine 2023 Exploration Program Update" (see press release dated October 25, 2023).

This program resulted in the discovery of a new high grade zone within the southern portion of Abore which was intersected in four drill holes over approximately 120 metres of strike length as shown in a series of cross sections in Figures 2 to 5 below. Intercepts in this zone are amongst the best ever intercepted at the AGM and include:

Hole ABPC23-224: 45 metres @ 12.4 g/t gold from 191m

from Hole ABPC23-226: 37 metres @ 10.6 g/t gold from 199m

from Hole ABPC23-239: 54 metres @ 3.3 g/t gold from 207m

from 207m Hole ABPC23-228: 41 metres @ 3.3 g/t gold from 191m

This new zone of mineralization is hosted primarily within the Abore granite and is characterized by significant hydrothermal alteration along with high density quartz veining, intense localized brecciation, disseminated arsenopyrite and visible gold. It remains open along strike in both directions and is untested at depth. A follow-up drill program is currently underway to test the extent of this zone.

Robust mineralization was also intersected across the deposit as demonstrated by the following highlighted intercepts:

Hole ABPC23-246: 18 meters @ 8.2 g/t gold from 172m

from 172m Hole ABPC23-259: 24 meters @ 5.4 g/t gold from 263m

from 263m Hole ABPC23-223: 27 meters @ 4.2g/t gold from 246m

from Hole ABPC23-228: 41 metres @ 3.3 g/t gold from 191m

from Hole ABPC23-213: 20 meters @ 4.5 g/t gold from 166m

from Hole ABPC23-241: 23 meters @ 3.8 g/t gold from 156m

from 156m Hole ABPC23-249: 19 meters @ 4.0 g/t gold from 273m

"These excellent results demonstrate that Abore has significant upside potential beyond the current Reserves," stated Chris Pettman, Galiano's Vice President of Exploration. "Seeing significant intervals of high grade gold along the entire 1,600 metre strike length of the deposit, and the discovery of the new high grade south zone, gives us confidence that Abore will continue to grow and add considerable value to the AGM life of mine."

Matt Badylak, Galiano's President and Chief Executive Officer added, "The results of this program are expected to affect the size and geometry of the Abore Reserve pit. The impact this will have on Mineral Reserves and ore delivery in 2024 is currently being evaluated through pit optimization and redesign. The Company plans to update Abore Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and provide 2024 production and cost guidance following the completion of this work in April."

Abore is located directly on the haul road approximately 13 kilometres north of the AGM's processing plant and has current Measured and Indicated Resources of 477,000 ounces @1.16 g/t gold and Inferred Resources of 131,000 ounces @1.14 g/t gold, as described in the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for Asanko Gold Mine, Ghana" with an effective date of December 31, 2022, and is available on SEDAR+1.

The deposit sits along the Esaase shear corridor, which also hosts the Esaase deposit, and forms part of the northeast striking Asankrangwa gold belt. The geology of the deposit is characterized by a sedimentary sequence composed primarily of siltstones, shales and thickly bedded sandstones that has been intruded by a granite which lies parallel to the shear and dipping steeply to the northwest. The majority of mineralization is constrained to the granite, hosted in west dipping quartz vein areas developed primarily along the eastern margin of the granite/sediment contact.

Table 1: 2023 Abore drilling intercepts table2,3

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g Au/t) Intercept Description ABPC23-224 191.0 236.0 45.0 12.44 45.0m @ 12.44 ABPC23-226 199.0 236.0 37.0 10.58 37.0m @ 10.58 ABPC23-239 207.0 261.0 54.0 3.29 54.0m @ 3.29 ABPC23-246 172.0 190.0 18.0 8.21 18.0m @ 8.21 ABPC23-228 191.0 232.0 41.0 3.28 41.0m @ 3.28 ABPC23-259 263.0 287.0 24.0 5.35 24.0m @ 5.35 ABPC23-223 245.9 273.3 27.4 4.2 27.4m @ 4.2 ABPC23-213 165.7 185.4 19.7 4.53 19.7m @ 4.53 ABPC23-241 156.0 179.0 23.0 3.76 23.0m @ 3.76 ABPC23-249 273.0 292.4 19.4 4.04 19.4m @ 4.04 ABPC23-190 278.0 314.0 36.0 2.12 36.0m @ 2.12 ABPC23-252 281.7 319.7 38.0 1.8 38.0m @ 1.8 ABPC23-211 223.0 263.8 40.8 1.63 40.8m @ 1.63 ABPC23-266 217.0 246.5 29.5 1.95 29.5m @ 1.95 ABPC23-229 269.5 291.0 21.5 2.64 21.5m @ 2.64 ABPC23-264 96.1 102.1 6.0 9.32 6.0m @ 9.32 ABPC23-254 209.0 223.2 14.2 3.93 14.2m @ 3.93 ABPC23-256 197.0 226.0 29.0 1.88 29.0m @ 1.88 ABPC23-189 225.9 247.0 21.1 2.56 21.1m @ 2.56 ABPC23-193 279.5 297.8 18.3 2.92 18.3m @ 2.92 ABPC23-243 174.7 184.7 10.0 5.26 10.0m @ 5.26 ABPC23-198 300.9 304.0 3.1 16.88 3.1m @ 16.88 ABPC23-215 213.0 240.2 27.2 1.92 27.2m @ 1.92 ABPC23-208 199.0 206.0 7.0 7.24 7.0m @ 7.24 ABPC23-237 151.0 163.0 12.0 4.19 12.0m @ 4.19 ABPC23-197 310.0 321.9 11.9 4.23 11.9m @ 4.23 ABPC23-214 204.0 217.0 13.0 3.62 13.0m @ 3.62 ABPC23-198 246.6 253.8 7.3 6.33 7.3m @ 6.33 ABPC23-257 197.0 229.0 32.0 1.42 32.0m @ 1.42 ABPC23-194 247.4 265.4 18.1 2.5 18.1m @ 2.5 ABPC23-186 194.0 208.5 14.5 2.78 14.5m @ 2.78 ABPC23-212 243.0 257.0 14.0 2.85 14.0m @ 2.85 ABPC23-256 181.2 190.0 8.8 4.45 8.8m @ 4.45 ABPC23-210 158.0 183.0 25.0 1.55 25.0m @ 1.55 ABPC23-248 234.0 260.0 26.0 1.48 26.0m @ 1.48 ABPC23-194 287.0 314.0 27.0 1.4 27.0m @ 1.4 ABPC23-219 190.0 209.0 19.0 1.72 19.0m @ 1.72 ABPC23-222 314.6 319.7 5.1 6.27 5.1m @ 6.27 ABPC23-190 350.0 356.4 6.4 4.73 6.4m @ 4.73 ABPC23-278 196.3 229.0 32.7 0.91 32.7m @ 0.91 ABPC23-225 293.7 306.5 12.9 2.27 12.9m @ 2.27 ABPC23-221 185.0 215.0 30.0 0.95 30.0m @ 0.95 ABPC23-253 226.0 244.6 18.6 1.42 18.6m @ 1.42 ABPC23-222 280.5 299.8 19.2 1.37 19.2m @ 1.37 ABPC23-242 188.2 203.0 14.8 1.65 14.8m @ 1.65 ABPC23-235 225.0 244.0 19.0 1.25 19.0m @ 1.25 ABPC23-202 192.0 208.0 16.0 1.46 16.0m @ 1.46 ABPC23-203 79.0 101.0 22.0 1.01 22.0m @ 1.01 ABPC23-226 240.0 245.0 5.0 4.34 5.0m @ 4.34 ABPC23-231 300.5 315.1 14.5 1.47 14.5m @ 1.47 ABPC23-191 306.0 326.0 20.0 1.05 20.0m @ 1.05 ABPC23-192 201.7 216.7 15.0 1.38 15.0m @ 1.38 ABPC23-254 192.7 198.0 5.3 3.81 5.3m @ 3.81 ABPC23-265 186.2 201.6 15.4 1.3 15.4m @ 1.3 ABPC23-203 147.0 177.0 30.0 0.64 30.0m @ 0.64 ABPC23-234 214.5 226.9 12.4 1.53 12.4m @ 1.53 ABPC23-206 306.0 318.0 12.0 1.58 12.0m @ 1.58 ABPC23-209 290.0 309.0 19.0 0.99 19.0m @ 0.99 ABPC23-276 191.0 202.1 11.1 1.67 11.1m @ 1.67 ABPC23-186 79.1 87.0 8.0 2.33 8.0m @ 2.33 ABPC23-218 191.0 206.0 15.0 1.22 15.0m @ 1.22 ABPC23-191 344.0 351.0 7.0 2.6 7.0m @ 2.6 ABPC23-251 135.0 150.0 15.0 1.21 15.0m @ 1.21 ABPC23-184 157.0 174.0 17.0 1.04 17.0m @ 1.04 ABPC23-243 191.8 197.2 5.4 3.27 5.4m @ 3.27 ABPC23-200 259.9 268.3 8.4 2.03 8.4m @ 2.03 ABPC23-232 300.0 310.0 10.0 1.69 10.0m @ 1.69 ABPC23-206 261.7 269.0 7.3 2.25 7.3m @ 2.25 ABPC23-240 216.7 224.4 7.7 2.11 7.7m @ 2.11 ABPC23-237 174.0 189.0 15.0 1.05 15.0m @ 1.05 ABPC23-184 99.0 110.0 11.0 1.39 11.0m @ 1.39 ABPC23-279 225.0 244.3 19.3 0.79 19.3m @ 0.79 ABPC23-260 213.0 227.1 14.1 1.07 14.1m @ 1.07 ABPC23-240 203.7 211.7 8.0 1.86 8.0m @ 1.86 ABPC23-189 270.0 279.0 9.0 1.65 9.0m @ 1.65 ABPC23-221 220.0 226.0 6.0 2.44 6.0m @ 2.44 ABPC23-262 227.0 246.3 19.3 0.75 19.3m @ 0.75 ABPC23-190 330.0 346.0 16.0 0.84 16.0m @ 0.84 ABPC23-248 215.6 229.6 14.0 0.95 14.0m @ 0.95 ABPC23-231 323.3 334.0 10.7 1.24 10.7m @ 1.24 ABPC23-260 201.9 207.9 6.1 2.1 6.1m @ 2.1 ABPC23-263 114.9 121.7 6.8 1.86 6.8m @ 1.86 ABPC23-244 202.4 222.0 19.6 0.59 19.6m @ 0.59 ABPC23-223 229.3 234.0 4.7 2.38 4.7m @ 2.38 ABPC23-234 186.0 194.0 8.0 1.36 8.0m @ 1.36 ABPC23-240 191.5 199.5 8.1 1.34 8.1m @ 1.34 ABPC23-279 203.9 221.0 17.1 0.63 17.1m @ 0.63 ABPC23-244 228.0 238.0 10.0 1.06 10.0m @ 1.06 ABPC23-183 191.0 205.0 14.0 0.75 14.0m @ 0.75 ABPC23-220 234.7 243.5 8.9 1.18 8.9m @ 1.18 ABPC23-259 251.0 256.0 5.0 2.08 5.0m @ 2.08 ABPC23-228 252.0 258.7 6.7 1.47 6.7m @ 1.47 ABPC23-270 143.0 153.0 10.0 0.94 10.0m @ 0.94 ABPC23-225 331.1 335.2 4.1 2.27 4.1m @ 2.27 ABPC23-254 226.5 234.0 7.5 1.18 7.5m @ 1.18 ABPC23-266 178.0 189.6 11.6 0.76 11.6m @ 0.76 ABPC23-212 229.0 239.0 10.0 0.88 10.0m @ 0.88 ABPC23-218 234.0 238.0 4.0 2.2 4.0m @ 2.2 ABPC23-258 267.0 282.0 15.0 0.56 15.0m @ 0.56 ABPC23-238 240.0 247.0 7.0 1.19 7.0m @ 1.19 ABPC23-196 219.0 230.0 11.0 0.75 11.0m @ 0.75 ABPC23-204 114.0 120.1 6.1 1.35 6.1m @ 1.35 ABPC23-206 326.0 331.0 5.0 1.61 5.0m @ 1.61 ABPC23-191 249.0 256.7 7.7 1.03 7.7m @ 1.03 ABPC23-229 295.0 301.0 6.0 1.32 6.0m @ 1.32 ABPC23-262 260.0 271.0 11.0 0.71 11.0m @ 0.71 ABPC23-184 118.0 131.0 13.0 0.6 13.0m @ 0.6 ABPC23-242 207.0 211.0 4.0 1.93 4.0m @ 1.93 ABPC23-232 314.0 324.0 10.0 0.77 10.0m @ 0.77 ABPC23-238 202.0 215.0 13.0 0.58 13.0m @ 0.58 ABPC23-209 343.0 348.0 5.0 1.46 5.0m @ 1.46 ABPC23-208 188.8 193.0 4.2 1.71 4.2m @ 1.71 ABPC23-213 119.7 122.7 3.0 2.26 3.0m @ 2.26 ABPC23-246 159.0 167.0 8.0 0.81 8.0m @ 0.81 ABPC23-201 255.0 260.2 5.2 1.24 5.2m @ 1.24 ABPC23-266 206.9 213.0 6.1 1.04 6.1m @ 1.04 ABPC23-253 210.0 218.9 8.9 0.7 8.9m @ 0.7 ABPC23-196 239.0 245.0 6.0 1.03 6.0m @ 1.03 ABPC23-208 140.0 146.0 6.0 0.97 6.0m @ 0.97 ABPC23-205 289.8 297.4 7.6 0.72 7.6m @ 0.72 ABPC23-220 258.3 263.0 4.7 1.14 4.7m @ 1.14 ABPC23-199 89.0 93.7 4.7 1.11 4.7m @ 1.11 ABPC23-183 145.0 151.0 6.0 0.85 6.0m @ 0.85 ABPC23-202 262.0 265.0 3.0 1.68 3.0m @ 1.68 ABPC23-204 83.0 88.0 5.0 0.92 5.0m @ 0.92 ABPC23-275 133.3 138.4 5.1 0.9 5.1m @ 0.9 ABPC23-232 283.0 288.2 5.2 0.88 5.2m @ 0.88 ABPC23-238 220.5 226.0 5.5 0.83 5.5m @ 0.83 ABPC23-264 118.3 127.0 8.7 0.51 8.7m @ 0.51 ABPC23-186 149.0 158.0 9.0 0.49 9.0m @ 0.49 ABPC23-219 226.0 229.0 3.0 1.47 3.0m @ 1.47 ABPC23-199 285.0 293.0 8.0 0.53 8.0m @ 0.53 ABPC23-265 211.6 215.2 3.6 1.1 3.6m @ 1.1 ABPC23-193 346.0 352.7 6.7 0.59 6.7m @ 0.59 ABPC23-186 92.0 97.0 5.0 0.78 5.0m @ 0.78 ABPC23-214 169.0 174.0 5.0 0.78 5.0m @ 0.78 ABPC23-190 267.0 272.9 5.9 0.6 5.9m @ 0.6 ABPC23-276 210.0 214.0 4.0 0.87 4.0m @ 0.87 ABPC23-184 137.0 140.0 3.0 1.07 3.0m @ 1.07 ABPC23-235 259.0 264.0 5.0 0.63 5.0m @ 0.63 ABPC23-235 268.0 273.0 5.0 0.62 5.0m @ 0.62 ABPC23-258 258.7 262.5 3.8 0.75 3.8m @ 0.75 ABPC23-191 330.0 335.0 5.0 0.57 5.0m @ 0.57 ABPC23-242 229.0 234.0 5.0 0.55 5.0m @ 0.55 ABPC23-199 334.0 339.0 5.0 0.54 5.0m @ 0.54 ABPC23-201 287.0 291.2 4.2 0.64 4.2m @ 0.64 ABPC23-203 109.0 113.0 4.0 0.66 4.0m @ 0.66 ABPC23-251 126.4 131.0 4.6 0.57 4.6m @ 0.57 ABPC23-210 147.0 154.0 7.0 0.36 7.0m @ 0.36 ABPC23-192 246.0 251.0 5.0 0.48 5.0m @ 0.48 ABPC23-194 274.0 277.0 3.0 0.79 3.0m @ 0.79 ABPC23-208 212.0 215.0 3.0 0.77 3.0m @ 0.77 ABPC23-237 7.0 10.0 3.0 0.77 3.0m @ 0.77 ABPC23-264 110.9 113.9 3.0 0.74 3.0m @ 0.74 ABPC23-181 143.0 146.0 3.0 0.72 3.0m @ 0.72 ABPC23-196 259.0 262.0 3.0 0.72 3.0m @ 0.72 ABPC23-193 316.0 321.0 5.0 0.42 5.0m @ 0.42 ABPC23-253 253.0 258.0 5.0 0.42 5.0m @ 0.42 ABPC23-242 221.0 225.0 4.0 0.51 4.0m @ 0.51 ABPC23-192 263.0 270.0 7.0 0.29 7.0m @ 0.29 ABPC23-259 236.0 239.0 3.0 0.66 3.0m @ 0.66 ABPC23-237 97.0 101.0 4.0 0.49 4.0m @ 0.49 ABPC23-243 147.8 151.6 3.8 0.5 3.8m @ 0.5 ABPC23-270 169.4 172.4 3.0 0.62 3.0m @ 0.62 ABPC23-231 9.0 14.0 5.0 0.37 5.0m @ 0.37 ABPC23-201 274.0 278.0 4.0 0.45 4.0m @ 0.45

Notes:

See Sections 14.2 and 15.3 of "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Asanko Gold Mine, Ashanti Region, Ghana " with an effective date of December 31, 2022 , which is available on the Company's website and filed on SEDAR, for description of Abore Mineral Resource estimate and assumptions used in preparing the Abore Reserve and$1800 resource shells. Intervals reported are hole lengths with true width estimated to be 80%-95% Intervals are not top cut and are calculated with the assumptions of >0.5 g/t and < 3m of internal waste

Qualified Person and QA/QC

Chris Pettman P. Geo, Vice President Exploration of Galiano, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 (as defined below) and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Pettman is responsible for all aspects of the work including the Data Verification and Quality Control/Quality Assurance programs and has verified the data disclosed, by reviewing all data and supervising its compilation. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of data collected and verified under his supervision. No quality assurance/quality control issues have been identified to date. Mr. Pettman is not independent of Galiano.

Certified Reference Materials and Blanks are inserted by Galiano into the sample stream at the rate of 1:14 samples. Field duplicates are collected at the rate of 1:30 samples. All samples have been analysed by Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Tarkwa, Ghana with standard preparation methods and 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Intertek Minerals Ltd. ("Intertek") does its own introduction of QA/QC samples into the sample stream and reports them to Galiano for double checking. Higher grade samples are re-analysed from pulp or reject material or both. Intertek is an international company operating in 100 countries and is independent of Galiano. It provides testing for a wide range of industries including the mining, metals, and oil sectors.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

