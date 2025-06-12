GALIANO GOLD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) announced today that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 12, 2025, were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

Set the Number of Directors at Eight

The resolution to fix the number of directors at eight was approved.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against 198,550,630 99.33 1,342,228 0.67

Election of Directors

The eight nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company.

Director Name Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Matt Badylak 186,462,436 99.86 257,517 0.14 Paul N. Wright 186,342,030 99.80 377,923 0.20 Judith Mosely 186,425,162 99.84 294,791 0.16 Dawn Moss 186,381,671 99.82 338,282 0.18 Greg Martin 186,483,286 99.87 236,668 0.13 Moira Smith 186,422,315 99.84 297,639 0.16 Navin Dyal 186,409,508 99.83 310,446 0.17 Lauren Roberts 186,423,176 99.84 296,777 0.16

Appointment of Auditors – Ernst & Young LLP ("EY LLP")

EY LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to EY LLP.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 199,117,724 99.61 775,135 0.39

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against 185,882,177 99.55 837,778 0.45

A report on all matters voted on at the Meeting has been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

