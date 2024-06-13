GALIANO GOLD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) announced today that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 13, 2024, were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

Set the Number of Directors at Seven

The resolution to fix the number of directors at seven was approved.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against 186,204,478 99.31 1,290,646 0.69

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company.

Director Name Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Matt Badylak 172,503,173 99.86 233,309 0.14 Paul N. Wright 172,510,731 99.87 225,751 0.13 Judith Mosely 172,476,702 99.85 259,780 0.15 Dawn Moss 172,437,215 99.83 299,267 0.17 Greg Martin 172,497,171 99.86 239,311 0.14 Moira Smith 172,452,359 99.84 284,123 0.16 Navin Dyal 172,429,810 99.82 306,672 0.18

Appointment of Auditors – EY LLP

EY LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to EY LLP.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 186,196,202 99.31 1,298,922 0.69

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against 172,120,771 99.64 615,705 0.36

A report on all matters voted on at the Meeting has been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Krista Muhr, Toll-Free (N. America): 1-855-246-7341, Telephone: 1-778-239-0446, Email: [email protected]