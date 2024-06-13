GALIANO GOLD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

Jun 13, 2024, 17:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) announced today that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 13, 2024, were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

Set the Number of Directors at Seven
The resolution to fix the number of directors at seven was approved.

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Against

% Votes Against

186,204,478

99.31

1,290,646

0.69

Election of Directors
The seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company.

Director Name

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Matt Badylak

172,503,173

99.86

233,309

0.14

Paul N. Wright

172,510,731

99.87

225,751

0.13

Judith Mosely

172,476,702

99.85

259,780

0.15

Dawn Moss

172,437,215

99.83

299,267

0.17

Greg Martin

172,497,171

99.86

239,311

0.14

Moira Smith

172,452,359

99.84

284,123

0.16

Navin Dyal

172,429,810

99.82

306,672

0.18

Appointment of Auditors – EY LLP
EY LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to EY LLP.

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

186,196,202

99.31

1,298,922

0.69

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Against

% Votes Against

172,120,771

99.64

615,705

0.36

A report on all matters voted on at the Meeting has been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Galiano Gold Inc.
Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

