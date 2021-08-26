Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):

Merger of Galaxy and Orocobre Implemented

The announcement can be viewed at:

https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy

SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited

For further information: Phoebe Lee +61 413 557 780

