Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):

2020 Half Year Results Presentation

The announcement can be viewed and downloaded from:

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200707/pdf/44k9hndtrhlfnk.pdf

SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited

For further information: Phoebe Lee, +61 439 426 879

Related Links

http://www.gxy.com/

